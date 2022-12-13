Packers Sign Former Center Back to Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye week by making a handful of moves on their practice squad, including bringing back one of their former offensive linemen from training camp.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported via Twitter that the Packers had signed former Penn State center Michal Menet to their practice squad. Menet had been with the Packers during their 2021 training camp, but had most recently been picked up by the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

The Packers also brought in another offensive lineman, bringing in offensive tackle Jean Delance. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook and defensive tackle Jack Heflin were released as corresponding moves to clear spots on Green Bay’s practice squad.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has been known for finding great by bringing in cheap free agents, including the likes of Rasul Douglas, De’Vondre Campbell, and Rudy Ford. Packers fans are hoping that Menet can develop into one of those hidden gems if asked to play.

How is Green Bay’s Offensive Line Doing?

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Packers have found a way to keep their offensive line together thanks to head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers have the third-best pass-blocking grade as a team, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Football Outsiders also has the Packers as the ninth-best overall offense in weighted DVOA, in large part thanks to the team’s offensive line.

David Bakhtiari’s return has played a big part in the offensive line’s success. Unfortunately, Bakhtiari suffered another setback heading into Week 13, needing an emergency appendectomy that could cause him to miss some time. That means that rookie Zach Tom, who has been solid in limited action, will likely be asked to step in at left tackle again against the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, Elgton Jenkins has finally found his footing at left guard. According to PFF, he had two of his best games of the year against the Eagles and Bears, posting grades of 74.9 and 83.5 out of 100 over the last two games.

When Green Bay’s offensive line is at full strength, it’s one of the best in the league, and they’ll need that kind of consistency if they have any hope of making the playoffs.

Latest Packers News

While the Packers are getting ready for their matchup against the Rams, there’s been plenty of news over the bye week.

Former first-round pick Jordan Love showed flashes against the Eagles, but it’s becoming more apparent that he’s ready for a starting job in the NFL. The 24-year-old has reportedly considered requesting a trade in 2023 if Aaron Rodgers decides to come back and play again next season.

Rumors have also started to swirl around regarding defensive coordinator Joe Barry. If the coach is fired after this season, the Packers could consider making another run at former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who announced that he would not be coaching for the Badgers next season.

Regardless of how the 2022 season ends, the Packers could look drastically different in 2023 with so many different factors in play this upcoming offseason. Regardless of what happens, Green Bay’s coaching staff and front office will be trying as hard as possible to continue being a Super Bowl contender.