Packers Urged to Sign $11 Million Playmaking Tight End

The Green Bay Packers need a playmaking upgrade at tight end, as both of their top options at the position are bound for free agency next month.

While Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis each played their respective roles adequately in 2022, neither struck any fear into the heart of opposing defenses, or caused headaches and long nights for defensive schemers worried about how to cover them in the open field.

Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love under center next season, the Packers need to consider adding a legitimate downfield threat at a position that has become a premium for premier NFL offenses over the last generation. Green Bay may decide to do so via the NFL Draft, as both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN predict that the Packers will select tight end Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame with the No. 15 overall pick.

But the Packers have other areas of significant need that may trump tight end in the middle of the first round, in which case the team will have to look at a free agent. Among the best available is Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins, who has scored 18 touchdowns over the last four years and represents the kind of pass-catching option the Packers’ have long been missing at the tight end spot.

Gesicki Can Help Packers Improve Despite Weak Free Agent WR Class

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, February 22, that the Packers should take a run at one of the handful of quality tight ends expected to be available via free agency come March 15.

He mentioned Gesicki specifically, who has shown a flash for playmaking in the passing game during his five-year NFL career.

The Packers can’t roll out the same supporting cast that Rodgers had last season and expect Love to make the best of it. Whether it’s through a trade or finding someone on the free-agent market, the Packers have to get aggressive in surrounding Love with weapons who can help him prove he’s the guy at quarterback quickly. The receiver class is pretty light on difference-makers. However, the tight end class could include Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, Hayden Hurst and Mike Gesicki. Any of the four would make a good addition. Robert Tonyan is also set to hit the market, but given his injury history and disappointing season last year, one of those four would be an upgrade.

Packers Will Put Gesicki’s Talents to Better Use Than Did Dolphins

The Dolphins used the franchise tag to hold onto Gesicki in 2022, which cost the team nearly $11 million in salary. However, head coach Mike McDaniel arrived with a different notion on what the tight end should be in his offense, which left Gesicki somewhat out in the cold.

The tight end’s targets dropped from 112 to 52 year-over-year, though Gesicki still managed to produce 362 yards and five touchdowns on just 32 catches — the lowest catch total of his career since his rookie campaign, per Pro Football Reference.

However, the 27-year-old caught 53 and 73 passes, respectively, in the two years prior to McDaniel’s arrival and eclipsed 700 yards receiving both times while hauling in a total of eight touchdowns over that span.

Inserted into an offense likely to utilize his skill set, Gesicki could be a boon for the Packers’ passing game — something the team needs for either an aging Rodgers or to bolster Love through the growing pains he is likely to face as a first-year starter.