New Candidate Emerges to Replace Packers’ OC Adam Stenavich

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said recently that he did not expect major turnover on his staff. But oh, how quickly circumstances can change in the ever-shifting landscape of the NFL.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reported on Wednesday, January 11, that the New York Jets had fired their offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Matt LaFleur.

“#Jets parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to league sources,” Wilson tweeted Wednesday morning. “He ran their offense the past two seasons after previous stint as [San Francisco] 49ers passing game coordinator.”

Wilson’s report was contradicted by others in the media, such as Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, who said that the team was still deliberating as of Wednesday morning.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Jets had parted ways with Mike LaFleur at 6:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

Packers Showed Interest in Mike LaFleur as Coordinator 3 Years Ago

With LaFleur’s job status in New York finally cleared up, the job status of Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich now comes into some question.

Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters on Monday, at which time he addressed the situation with his coaching staff.

“I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all,” Matt LaFleur explained. “I think that, although it wasn’t always pretty, I did think we started to improve as the year went on. I thought we saw more of an identity. I certainly thought we played well enough to win on the defensive side of the ball.”

His comments came in the context of questions about the job security of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who has been on the hot seat with fans for much of this season after Green Bay handed out several big contracts on that side of the football and failed to play up to expectations.

But Matt LaFleur’s assessment did not take into account the drastic step backwards the offense took in Stenavich’s first year as coordinator, nor had the Jets officially moved on from his younger brother, in whom Green Bay showed interest three seasons ago.

“#Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he didn’t anticipate many staff changes, but the chance to hire his brother could change things,” Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation tweeted Wednesday. “Matt requested to interview Mike for the OC position back in 2019 but the #49ers blocked it.”

Circumstances Primed For Packers to Make Coaching Change

After the Niners nixed Matt LaFleur’s chance to hire his younger brother, the Packers gave the offensive coordinator position to Nathaniel Hackett. Green Bay subsequently won three straight division titles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs and Hackett was hired away last offseason to be the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Hackett’s tenure in the Rocky Mountains didn’t even last a full year, as the Broncos fired him prior to the end of the regular season. Matt LaFleur said recently he would be open to a reunion with Hackett, though in what capacity remains to be seen. The Broncos still owe Hackett millions, but his buyout would be affected based on whether he takes another job and how high up that job is within another organization.

Stenavich stepped in for Hackett this year and, to be fair, dealt with a difficult situation after the team traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and relied on a couple of rookie pass catchers to fill the All-Pro void he left behind.

Even still, it is difficult to make excuses that justify the team’s drop in offensive production. The Packers passing attack ranked 19th in the NFL in yards gained in 2022, down from ninth the season before, per NFL.com.

Green Bay relied heavily on running back Aaron Jones to pick up the slack, which he did successfully by producing 1,121 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 59 receptions for 395 yards and five scores, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Jones’ future with the team is in question based on his contract situation. The running back’s salary cap hit is over $20 million next season, which is onerous considering the Packers also owe Rodgers north of $59 million and are heavily invested in several other players across the roster.

Cutting Jones would save Green Bay around $10 million based on his dead cap number, while trading him would get them an asset(s) back in return for a rusher who remains great, but is approaching the age of 30.

Rodgers’ future also isn’t guaranteed, as he has spoken openly of retirement while trade possibilities also exist for him this offseason.

With so much in limbo and Green Bay on the precipice of a rebuild after a disappointing 8-9 season, Matt LaFleur has the circumstances he needs to justify dumping or demoting Stenavich after one year and going with his younger brother Mike LaFleur for the OC job. In fact, it could be argued that Stenavich is in over his head and that Matt LaFleur isn’t only in a position where he can make a change, but should make a change.