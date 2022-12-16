Packers Linked to Versatile Pass Rusher, Per ESPN

The Green Bay Packers are desperately going to need pass-rush help at the beginning of next season, and Clemson star Myles Murphy could be the solution for the team in the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s been a tough season for the Packers when it comes to rushing the passer. The team currently ranks tied for 26th in the league with 24 sacks through 13 games. To make matters worse, the team will likely be without star pass rusher Rashan Gary for the start of the season after he suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.

ESPN’s Todd McShy had an easy solution to Green Bay’s pass-rush problem in his latest 2023 mock draft. Instead of having the Packers go after a wide receiver or offensive weapon, McShay had them taking Murphy to help get after the quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“The Packers took a step backward this season and have a bunch of needs, including safety, receiver, offensive line, tight end and edge rusher,” McShay said. “I’m going best available in Murphy, my No. 8 prospect. He brings burst, power and bend off the edge, and he’d prove versatile in Green Bay’s scheme.”

With Murphy getting his feet under him as a rookie and Gary expected to return at some point next season, Green Bay’s pass rush could look significantly more dangerous in 2023.

What Makes Myles Murphy Worth Drafting?

Packers fans in the midwest may not be too familiar with Murphy’s game, but the Clemson pass rusher has everything that Green Bay is looking for out of a front-seven prospect.

Expectations have been high for Murphy since his high school days in Powder Springs, Georgia. A 5-star recruit in the 2020 class, Murphy was the top-ranked strong-side defensive end in the country with offers to play for Alabama, Georgia, and several other top-tier FBS programs.

Murphy ultimately decided to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, where he has emerged as one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the country. He’s racked up 17.5 sacks over three seasons while earning All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022.

At 6’5″ and 275 pounds, Murphy has an excellent combination of size, speed, and strength. He’s capable of flying off of the snap to beat blockers to the quarterback, but is also capable of working the bull rush or long arm to win his assignment with power.

With Murphy’s ability to play both standing up on the outside or with his hand in the dirt on the line, he’s the kind of versatile playmaker that the Packers need to take some of the pressure off of players like Kenny Clark and Preston Smith.

Don’t Sleep On JJ Enagbare

While the Packers could very well draft another pass rusher in April, rookie JJ Enagbare has done enough to show flashes of serious potential in Green Bay.

Enagbare wasn’t selected until the fifth round of the 2022 draft. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, Enagbare didn’t have eye-opening production or athleticism that some of his peers had in his draft class.

However, Enagbare has shown signs of eventually becoming a solid outside linebacker for the Packers. He’s already picked up a pair of sacks this year, and according to Pro Football Focus his 17 pressures on the year are the fifth most of anyone on the team.

Although he isn’t the flashiest player at his position, Enagbare has quickly grown into his role in Gary’s absence. That experience could have major ramifications as his career unfolds in Green Bay.