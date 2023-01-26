Former Packers Coach Named Offensive Coordinator for AFC Team

It’s been a tough past year for former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. However, the former Denver Broncos head coach has found a new opportunity with an emerging AFC team.

After a strong tenure with the Packers, Hackett was named the head coach of the Broncos prior to the 2022 season. While there was speculation that Hackett was hired to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver, the Broncos ended up with Russell Wilson instead.

Things went south quickly, with Hackett being fired by the Broncos before the 2022 season even ended. While Matt LaFleur was open to a reunion with Hackett, the former Packers offensive coordinator has a new job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, January 26 that the New York Jets had hired Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. LaFleur was the younger brother of the Packers head coach, but was unable to get New York’s offense going with so much uncertainty at the quarterback position.

With Hackett now in New York, speculation will pop up once again about Rodgers being traded to the Jets to reunite with his former offensive coordinator.