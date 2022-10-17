Packers Urged to Add 2-Time All Pro WR Amid Losing Streak

The Green Bay Packers have tempted fate long enough and have now begun to pay the price.

That’s the message that Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report sent Monday, October 17, one day after the Packers dropped their second straight game — this time a blowout loss to the New York Jets.

In a season defined by offensive woes, Green Bay mustered just 10 points at Lambeau Field Sunday on the heels of a two-point second half against the New York Giants in London the week before. The passing game was again subpar, due at least in part to an injured thumb on the throwing hand of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the team’s pass catchers were also culpable, as they have been all season.

An answer to the Packers’ problems, while not immediate, has been loitering in free agency since the offseason in the form of two-time All Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Packers Need Beckham to Replace Davante Adams as Top Receiver

Rodgers was relegated to leaning on Robert Tonyan against the Jets, connecting with the tight end 10 times for 90 yards. Allen Lazard also pulled in four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. No one else on the team made more than four catches or gained more than 25 receiving yards, despite 41 passing attempts by Rodgers.

Ballentine noted that the Packers bet big on being able to fill the gaps in the passing game with rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, as well as free agent Sammy Watkins. Six weeks into the season with a 3-3 record, it is clear that Green Bay lost that wager.

Now, it’s time to ante up again with a new hand.

The belief that the Green Bay Packers could replace Davante Adams without spending money on a significant free agent or using a first-round pick on the position may have been misguided after all. Rodgers needs a proven receiver who can provide a consistent presence and big-play potential. That’s free agent Odell Beckham Jr. as soon as he’s healthy, which might not be until mid-November, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Green Bay has been mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran receiver. There are trade options for the Packers. DJ Moore would make sense as a target from the Panthers, but he would likely cost too much draft capital. Then there are young players like Chase Claypool, but the Packers already have young players who might work out. They need a proven option, and Beckham is the best one available.

Rodgers Expects Packers to be Active Prior to NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for November 1, and while Beckham is a free agent and can be signed beyond that date, his return timeline makes an agreement with a team likely over the next few weeks.

Following the Packers’ loss to the Jets Sunday, Rodgers said he believes the team is capable of a run as constructed. However, he added that he believes the front office will pursue additions to the offense if they see a fit.

“I think there is enough on this team to be a successful team,” Rodgers said. “But if there’s an opportunity [to add a player], I would expect that [GM] Brian [Gutekunst] would be in the mix.”

Rodgers noted a couple weeks back that he has long been interested in teaming up with Beckham, while Beckham confirmed that Green Bay is among his top five potential destinations.