Packers ‘Best Fit’ For All-Pro Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have had some impressive performances from some of their newest wide receivers this season, but if the team wants to compete for another Super Bowl, then another veteran weapon could give the team’s passing game a big boost.

In a recent piece with Bleacher Report, David Kenyon gave his list of available of free agents with ideal landing spots for each. Kenyon started by talking about former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., listing the Packers as one of the veteran’s best fits.

“As soon as he’s medically cleared to play, Odell Beckham Jr. will immediately be a man in high demand,” Kenyon said. “Any number of NFL offenses could use an upgrade at receiver…Plus, the Green Bay Packers showed interest in OBJ last season. Although they reportedly “lowballed” him, it’d be unwise to rule out the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers if their rookies don’t contribute as quickly as hoped or veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins aren’t big factors.”

Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez was also mentioned by Kenyon, with teams like the Ravens, Lions, Titans, and Commanders being listed as the best possible fits for the 28-year-old veteran.

Where and When Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play Next?

As one of the most recognizable players in the NFL, Beckham will have his choice of where to play once he’s fully healthy. However, it’s unclear when the superstar wide receiver will be cleared to return to the field.

Beckham exited Super Bowl LVI with a knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn ACL. However, the veteran wideout claims that he suffered the injury well before the Super Bowl, tweeting this summer that he played the entire back half of the season without an ACL.

Regardless of whether that’s true, Beckham didn’t have surgery to repair his torn ACL until late February, meaning that it’s unlikely he’ll able to play for anyone until the second half of the season at the earliest.

The Packers aren’t the only team wanting to land the star wide receiver, either. The Los Angeles Rams are making it very clear that they want OBJ back, even keeping his nameplate and leaving his locker open for his potential return.

Even if Beckham decides not to reunite with Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, and the Rams organization, virtually every contender would be interested in bringing in the 29-year-old receiver once he’s healthy. Packers fans would love to see Beckham in Green Bay, but that’s far from a guarantee.

Have the Packers Already Found Their Next Star WR?

Getting a big name like Beckham would be exciting, but the Packers might have already found their next star receiver.

Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs was only a fourth-round pick out of Nevada, but the young playmaker had a breakout game in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With fellow rookie Christian Watson inactive and veteran Sammy Watkins placed on injured reserve, Doubs was asked to take on a much bigger role against a dominant defense.

Doubs was targeted eight times, catching all eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. He was the top target for Aaron Rodgers, and appeared to have gained the trust of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

If those two can continue to get on the same page, then the Packers might not even need another veteran weapon to get the passing game going.