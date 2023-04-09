Top Aaron Rodgers, Jets Target Signs With Surprise Team: Report

Although he has yet to be traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has worked hard to recruit top weapons to his next team, but those plans have failed when it came to one of his top targets.

Heading into the start of free agency, Rodgers has given the Jets a wish list of players that he would be interested in having in New York. That list included former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets, along with star veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Jets, it appears that their recruiting efforts have failed. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Sunday, April 9 that Beckham was signing a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Beckham has been without a home since suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams. After interest near the end of the last season, Beckham instead remained a free agent in order to get healthy for the 2023 season.

Although it appeared that Beckham would be catching passes from Rodgers in New York, he’ll now have a chance to play with Lamar Jackson if the Ravens are able to convince him to stay.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Even though a trade has yet to be finalized, plenty of updates and rumors have come out surrounding the four-time MVP and his inevitable move to the Jets.

Although the Jets remain the assumed destination for Rodgers, a rumor surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in swooping in to make a deal if New York is unable to get a trade done. The supposed offer that the 49ers would offer includes multiple third-round picks in this year’s draft along with a first-round selection in 2024.

Meanwhile, Peter King with NBC Sports offered a likely deadline for a trade to get done between Green Bay and New York, suggesting April 28, or the second day of this year’s draft. King also reported that trade compensation similar to moves for Brett Favre and Joe Montana had been discussed between the two teams.

Regardless of new teams rumored to be in the mix and suggested deadline, Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn’t seem concerned about the deal falling through. Douglas even confidently told fans at an event over the weekend that Rodgers will be in New York.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. Still Play at a High Level?

It has been over a year since Beckham last played in an NFL game, but judging from reports about his offseason workout, the 30-year-old still has plenty left in the tank.

Beckham hosted a workout for NFL teams ahead of free agency, with 12-14 teams attending including the Chiefs and Bills. He even went viral during the workout, showing off more highlight-reel worthy catches.

While he wasn’t the same dynamic player for the Rams or Browns, Beckham has still been a reliable playmaker wherever he’s played. Despite only playing in eight regular season games for the Rams in 2021, Beckham hauled in five receiving touchdowns, adding another 21 catches for 288 yards and two TDs in four playoff games.

If he can bring that kind of playmaking ability to the Ravens, there’s a real possibility he could be a top weapon in Baltimore,