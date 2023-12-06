One of Packers’ Brian Gutekunst’s Biggest Bets Starting to Pay Off

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst‘s unorthodox approach to quarterback Jordan Love‘s contract is proving to be a prudent decision.

Love seems to have turned a corner, and looks more like the Packers‘ quarterback of the future with each passing game. Over the past three weeks, the four-year veteran has completed a whopping 68.5 percent of his passes for 857 yards with eight touchdowns, while adding 49 rushing yards.

More importantly than not throwing an interception since Week 9, Love has led the Packers to three straight victories, and into a tie for the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Prior to this season, when Gutekunst and the Packers had the opportunity to pick up Love’s fifth-year option, Green Bay instead inked the 25-year-old to an extension.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz lists Love’s contract as one of the best values in the league:

“Love just might be the guy for the Packers,” Schatz writes. “But, they didn’t know if he was before the season. So instead of letting Love play out his fifth-year option, the Packers extended his contract through 2024. They got an additional season to figure out what Love could be, plus a break on guaranteed money while Love received a signing bonus up front. The contract has worked out for the Packers, as Love is playing strong football and just might lead the Packers to the playoffs. (ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 47% chance right now.)

“Love is 19th in QBR (52.6) and 13th in passing DVOA so far this season. That’s pretty good for a quarterback with a lower annual average on his contract than Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill or Daniel Jones.”

While the fifth-year option would have cost the Packers $20.272 million against the cap, instead, the extension Gutekunst signed Love to will only account for $7.8 million against the cap in 2024 and voids in 2025 for $5.3 million, according to Schatz.

At some point, it would seem likely the Packers will need to sign Love to a long-term contract that pays him among the top quarterbacks in the NFL. However, at least when it comes to building around Love this offseason, Gutekunst not picking up his fifth-year option creates significant flexibility.

Jordan Love Impresses Key Giants Defender

The only thing standing between Love and leading the Packers to a fourth consecutive win, is a showdown with the 4-8 New York Giants.

Giants veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke has taken notice of Love’s sudden improvement.

“Love just looks really poised and they have a dynamic offense,” Okereke told reporters. “Obviously, it was tough to see (wide receiver Christian) Watson get hurt, but I think the combination of their dynamic running backs, the receivers and their tight ends, obviously (tight end Luke) Musgrave is hurt as well, but I think they just do a really good job of spreading the ball around.

“Jordan does a good job of getting the ball down the field and just the efficiency they have from that offense. I mean obviously, (head coach Matt) LaFleur and (Jets quarterback) Aaron Rodgers, like that whole rapport that they have and fundamentals of running that offense, I think Jordan has done a good job of picking that up.”

Love enters Week 14 boasting a 61.2 completion percentage while passing for 2,866 yards with 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, along with 231 rushing yards and two more scores.

Kenyan Drake Explains Decision to Sign with Packers

The Packers signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake to the practice squad, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants, as added insurance on Aaron Jones’ injury.

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, it was an easy decision for Drake to make his way to Green Bay.

“I could feel the energy around the building today,” Anderson tweeted. “It was legendary, and you can feel the legacy and bright future they have. I’m excited to get to work to help them take that next step towards the ultimate goal.”

Drake has appeared in 103 games, rushing for 3,866 yards with 33 touchdowns, through the first nine seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders.