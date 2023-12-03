Packers’ Jordan Love Rediscovers Taylor Swift: ‘Going to Get Canceled for This?’

Jordan Love has more to worry about than outplaying Patrick Mahomes Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback raised the ire of the Swifties, ahead of Taylor Swift potentially making the trek to Lambeau Field to support her boyfriend, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

“Am I going to canceled for this?” Love joked, during an appearance on ‘Skip or Listen.’

Love admitted to not being much of a fan of the ‘Shake it Off’ singer, who could potentially capture the attention of the Sunday Night Football cameras if she does arrive in Green Bay for the game.

The Packers’ quarterback was asked to decide whether he’d listen to the entire Swift song after hearing just a :10 clip of each. Here’s what would make Love’s playlist, and what wouldn’t:

I did Something Bad: “I’m gonna skip that one”

The 1: “I’m going to skip that one”

Shake it Off: “This one, I listen to. Yeah, I’ve heard this one. I like it.”

Bad Blood (Featuring Kendrick Lamar): “I’d listen to this. Yeah, I’ll listen to this one.”

Hits Different: “I’m going to skip that one. That one isn’t really my vibe.”

You Belong with me: “Oh yeah, I listen to that.”

By the end of the game, Love wound up skipping three Swift songs and saying he would listen to three.

If the Packers wind up upsetting the Chiefs, Love might become even more familiar with some of Swift’s music. Especially if Green Bay follows the Denver Broncos’ lead and plays Swift music at the end of the game as a bit of a troll job after beating Kelce’s Chiefs.

Will Taylor Swift Attend Packers vs. Chiefs

So far this season, Swift has attended four Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce, and there’s a chance that a stop at historic Lambeau Field could be next.

At least that’s what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects.

“Is she supposed to be here? That’s what I’ve heard,” LaFleur recently told reporters.

Swift’s calendar has opened up significantly after playing her final concert on the wildly successful Eras Tour, for this year, in Toronto on November, 23.

During her appearances at Chiefs games, Swift has been a magnet for the broadcast cameras, especially after Kelce makes a big play.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sees ‘World of Difference’ in Packers’ Jordan Love

Love authored a forgettable performance in his first NFL start against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Andy Reid sees a much different quarterback ahead of Sunday night’s showdown than the one he bested in 2021.

In his first career start, Love passed for only 190 yards with one touchdown to one interception, but has shown significant signs of improvement in 2023, especially in recent weeks. Reid has taken notice.

“A world of difference,” Reid recently told reporters. “He’s playing really good football right now. You start looking at his numbers, and they’re up there these last few games here. He’s done a nice job.”

Love enters Week 13 boasting a 60.5 completion percentage while passing for 2,599 yards with 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.