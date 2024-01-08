Videos Emerge from Packers’ Locker Room Celebration After Dropping Bears

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers returned to the postseason following an impressive 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.

Love made several spectacular throws, while completing 27-of-32 passes for 316 yards with two passing touchdowns.

“I’ve been saying it. People have been calling me crazy for saying it,” Packers running back Aaron Jones told reporters following Sunday’s game. “I had people all over my social media, but I keep receipts. And I hope he does too. I know these guys in this locker room keep receipts for him.”

Even after several Packers offensive players made Lambeau Leaps into the arms of fired up fans while clinching Green Bay’s first playoff berth since 2021, the celebration spilled over into the home locker room afterwards.

Immaculate vibes in the #Packers locker room right now 💨 pic.twitter.com/LQXIZy862g — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 8, 2024

Behind the scenes during what I think is a commercial break in the US the Packers are partying! @packers @JJLahey @cheeseheadtv pic.twitter.com/nqHi8tT6dQ — Markus Norlin (@markusnorlin) January 8, 2024

“It smells like a casino right now,” Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander told reporters following Sunday’s game, amid the celebration and plumes of cigar smoke.

The Packers will look to light another round of victory cigars with a colossal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Mike McCarthy Sidesteps Narrative About Facing Former Team

It will, of course, be Mike McCarthy on the home sideline when the Packers travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, but Green Bay’s former head coach isn’t focused on facing his former team.

“The drama of it, I’m sure (the media) will love,” McCarthy told reporters Sunday, following the Cowboys’ 38-10 drubbing of the Washington Commanders. “But I will not participate in it. It’s playoff time. It doesn’t matter who play, to be honest with you.”

McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in 2010, while guiding Green Bay to the postseason nine times prior to being relieved of his duties in Week 13 of the 2018 regular season.

But, if McCarthy and the Cowboys wind up holding serve against the Packers and advancing to the NFC Divisional round, it will be just his second postseason victory as Dallas’ head coach.

Aaron Jones Returns to Form for Packers

When it mattered most, Aaron Jones turned in one of his most explosive performances of the 2023 campaign.

Jones ran roughshod over the rival Chicago Bears, finishing Sunday’s contest with 22 carries for 111 yards, averaging five yards per carry, and catching all five of his targets in the passing game for 30 receiving yards.

If the Packers are going to have any real hope of upsetting the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium next weekend, it is going to start with committing to the running game early and often.

Prior to Week 18, ESPN listed the Cowboys’ rush-defense as Dallas’ biggest concern for the playoffs.

Dallas enters Week 18 as the No. 20-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 116.25 yards per game, the worst among teams that have clinched a postseason berth in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Packers finish the regular season averaging 111.3 rushing yards per game and have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, potentially positioning Green Bay to exploit the Cowboys’ biggest weakness in the biggest game for both teams thus far.