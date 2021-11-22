Packers Lose O-Lineman to Season-Ending Injury: Report

The Green Bay Packers have lost another one of their starting offensive linemen.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tests confirm that starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL during their Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jenkins will be out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Jenkins went down without contact early in the fourth quarter and was carted off of the field. The 25-year-old was already filling in for starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has been sidelined himself after suffering a torn ACL at the end of last season.

Hey @ProFootballDoc, any insight on this Elgton Jenkins injury? pic.twitter.com/sNogVr8P1G — packers clips (@packers_clips) November 21, 2021

Jenkins posted his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 as the Packers’ starting left guard. During his first season as the team’s starting left tackle, Jenkins has posted an 82.3 offensive grade as a blocker (according to Pro Football Focus), ranking eighth in the NFL among all tackles.

If Bakhtiari’s recovery length is any indication, it would be a surprise to see Jenkins suit up at the start of the regular season for the Packers in 2022.

