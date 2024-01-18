Packers Will Need to Get Revenge Twice to Make the 2024 Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers will go into their January 20 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers looking to get revenge.

In the 2021 NFL season, the Packers finished with a 13-4 record, securing a bye in the first round of the playoffs. In the divisional matchup against the 49ers, the Packers lost at home 10-13, ending their season. Ironically, the other three teams left in the NFC are the ones who ended the Packers’ last three seasons.

In 2020, the Packers finished 13-3, again securing a bye in the first round. In the divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers ran out 32-18 winners. However, in the NFC Championship Game they were defeated at home 26-31 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, in the 2022 season, needing to win their final game to reach the playoffs, they were defeated, once again at Lambeau, 16-20 by the Detroit Lions.

49ers Have Had the Packers’ Number

The Packers have yet to play the San Francisco 49ers this season. However, recent playoff matchups between the two have been heavily one-sided. In the last five playoff meetings between the two teams, the 49ers are 4-1 against the Packers.

The last time the Packers beat the 49ers in the playoffs was in 2002. Quarterback Brett Favre threw for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Ahman Green ran for 86 yards and one touchdown in a 25-15 victory. The 49ers also hold the overall playoff record between the two teams, with a record of 5-4.

Although the Packers have not won a title in 13 years, they have made the postseason nine times since. Their last Super Bowl appearance, in 2011, ended in triumph as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Green Bay is colloquially known as Titletown, and for good reason. The Packers hold the current record for most NFL titles with 13. However, many of the titles are from the pre-Super Bowl era.

Since the introduction of the first Super Bowl in 1967, in which the Packers won 35-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers have won four. Only three teams have more Super Bowl victories than the Packers. The Dallas Cowboys have won five, and the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have both won six.

Packers Beat the Odds

Being the team with the most titles in NFL history comes with added pressure. However, expectations were lower than usual going into the 2023 season. A first-year starter and 14 rookies on the opening-day roster meant bookmakers did not favor Green Bay.

According to Pro Football Reference, before the start of the 2023 season the over/under for the Packers’ win total was 7.5. Additionally, their odds of winning the Super Bowl were +5000. The Packers hit the over, winning nine games, and are still in the hunt to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

However, for this to happen, they will first need to get past the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2021. If they manage that, they will then need to beat the team that either prevented them from reaching the playoffs in 2022 or the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2020.