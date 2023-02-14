Packers Named Best Fit for ‘Reliable’ Tight End

The Green Bay Packers have multiple positional needs this offseason, and while general manager Brian Gutekunst could go a number of directions in the 2023 NFL draft, Michael Mayer would be an ideal fit for the team to address the tight end position.

With the Packers waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers about his future, the team is in a holding pattern regarding how to take on the offseason. There are plenty of trade rumors out there, including Davante Adams trying to reunite with his former quarterback, but Green Bay’s front office is still preparing for the draft.

Trevor Sikkema with Pro Football Focus shared the best fits in the 2023 NFL Draft for all 32 teams. When bringing up the Packers, Sikkema explained why Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer would be an ideal fit.

“A reliable tight end like Mayer, who finished this past season with an elite receiving grade, seems like an obvious choice for the Packers,” Sikkema said.

The PFF analyst also mentioned Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter as an ideal fit for the Packers in the later rounds of the draft.

Why Do the Packers Need a Tight End?

While Packers fans have been calling for the team to take a wide receiver in the first round for years, it might make more sense for Green Bay to take a tight end given the state of the position.

The Packers haven’t had a true impact playmaker at the position since Jermichael Finley, but now the team could be without anyone at tight end. Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Tyler Davis are all set to hit free agency this offseason, leaving the Packers with just Josiah Deguara currently under contract.

There’s a chance that Tonyan could come back, but he could also seek a legitimate payday elsewhere. Meanwhile, Lewis will be 39 years old next season and is more likely to retire than return to Green Bay.

Given Green Bay’s salary cap situation with the team currently more than $16 million over the cap, it’s unlikely that the team will be able to sign a talented tight end in free agency. With that in mind, it’s far more likely that the Packers use a premium draft pick on a tight end like Mayer or Georgia’s Darnell Washington than signing a free agent.

What Could Michael Mayer Bring to Green Bay?

If the Packers ended up taking a swing on Mayer in the draft, they’d be getting one of the most exciting playmakers at tight end to come out of the draft in recent years.

Mayer was a 5-star recruit and the second-ranked tight end coming out of high school in the 2020 recruiting class. He was a part-time starter for the Fighting Irish as a true freshman and was a major contributor for the program during his three years in South Bend. Despite foregoing his senior year, Mayer finished his career as the all-time leading receptions leader at tight end for Notre Dame, catching 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.

This isn’t the first time that Mayer has been linked to Green Bay, and as the pre-draft process continues over the next few months, he’ll likely continue to hear his name listed as a fit for the Packers.