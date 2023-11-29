Packers Sign Familiar Running Back With Aaron Jones Ailing

The Green Bay Packers are turning to a familiar face to fill the void at running back with Aaron Jones expected to miss Sunday night’s Week 13 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a report from Packer Central, Green Bay is signing veteran running back James Robinson, marking his third tenure on the Packers’ roster this season. The 25-year-old was most recently released by the Packers on Monday, November 27.

Robinson has yet to make an appearance for the Packers so far in 2023, but that might change on Sunday night with AJ Dillon being the only fully healthy running back currently on the roster.

Since signing as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2020 NFL draft, Robinson has bounced around the league a bit, spending time with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and New York Giants over the past two seasons.

Robinson has appeared in 39 career games, rushing for 514 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns.

In all likelihood, Dillon will handle the bulk of the Packers’ workload in the running game. However, Robinson has the opportunity to be productive against a Chiefs defense that enters Week 13 ranked 18th in rushing defense while allowing 113.3 rushing yards per game.

The Packers, according to ESPN, do not believe that Jones’ injury is season-ending. But, signing Robinson underscores Green Bay’s need at the position entering Sunday night’s game.

Packers Optimistic About Aaron Jones’ Outlook

Green Bay believes that Jones suffered an MCL sprain that could keep him out week-to-week, rather than threatening to end his 2023 campaign.

“Very relieved that it’s not anything long term,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently told reporters. “We’ll just kind of work through that.”

Prior to getting injured, Jones had rushed for 245 yards with a pair of touchdowns through seven games this season. Jones missed the Packers’ Thanksgiving showdown against the Detroit Lions, but it does not sound like Green Bay plans to put him on injured reserve.

Packers Knocking on Doorstep of Playoffs

Sunday’s game presents high drama, and not just because it is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ first career appearance at iconic Lambeau Field.

The Packers can take a major step towards returning to the postseason by upsetting Kansas City, thanks in part to Green Bay pulling off the Thanksgiving update over the NFC North division rival on Thanksgiving. Last week’s win kept the Packers’ playoff hopes alive.

Entering Sunday night, Green Bay is just one win back of the Seattle Seahawks for the final NFC Wild Card spot, and at 6-5, are just two victories shy of the Lions for the NFC North lead.

The Packers should also be optimistic about their chances, because of a very favorable schedule down the stretch run.

Currently, Green Bay faces the third-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL with opponents owning a meager 0.39 winning percentage.

Obviously, Mahomes and the Chiefs present unique challenges, but the only other team currently in the mix for a playoff berth on the Packers’ remaining schedule are the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, who just fell to the Bears 12-10 on Monday Night Football.

If Jordan Love and the Packers can pull off an upset of Mahomes’ Chiefs, Green Bay could realistically start thinking postseason in the frozen tundra.