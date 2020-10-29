Packers Add Former Chiefs 3rd-Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback KeiVarae Russell, a 2016 third-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, to their practice squad Wednesday after they hosted him for a workout last week.

Russell didn’t end up spending much time with the Chiefs, getting released in mid-September of his rookie season despite being the No. 74 overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft. He did, however, land with the Cincinnati Bengals and ended up intercepting a pass on his first defensive snap in Week 17 against Baltimore.

Russell played another 15 games for the Bengals over the next two seasons, but he had limited production (21 tackles, one pass deflection) as a deep rotational backup and was eventually demoted to the practice squad. He was waived at the 2019 roster cutdown and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Los Angles Chargers and New York Giants.

The Packers also brought back offensive guard Ben Braden after releasing him two days ago from the active roster. He was added to the practice squad initially on Oct. 21 before getting signed up ahead of last Sunday’s trip to Houston, but he was the only active player who did not play against the Texans.

Following Wednesday’s moves, the Packers still officially have one spot available on their practice squad, but the final opening is expected to go to former Carolina Panthers veteran wide receiver Seth Roberts — who ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported earlier this week is signing with the team. Roberts could also potentially be placed on the exempt/commissioner permission list for the upcoming week.

