Packers Stash Ex-Jaguars Rookie CB on Practice Squad: Report

The Green Bay Packers have signed at least one outside player for their first practice squad of the 2022 season.

According to Overtime Sports Management Group, the Packers are signing their client — undrafted rookie cornerback Benjie Franklin — to their 16-man practice squad after the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him during their 80-man roster cutdown on August 24. He is one of several cornerbacks that will be rounding out Green Bay’s practice squad.

Former #Jaguars DB Benjie Franklin is signing with #Packers PS, according to his agency @OSMG_LLC — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 31, 2022

Franklin played 29 games for Tarleton State (FCS) over the past three years and nearly averaged three interceptions per season. He also scored four defensive touchdowns — three pick-sixes and a blocked field goal he returned for a score — and notched 103 total tackles, 27 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. With that kind of playmaking range, he could be developed into a useful asset on special teams for the Packers.

The Packers have not yet officially announced any of their practice squad moves, but there are various reports rolling in about several of the signings. Here’s an updated look at where things stand with Green Bay’s 16-man practice squad for 2022:

Complete List of Packers’ Practice Squad

QB Danny Etling (via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic): There is, perhaps, no player that made more sense for the Packers’ practice squad than Etling. He was never going to pry away the backup job from 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, but he looked solid in the preseason, going 17-for-22 passing with 223 yards and a touchdown. While the Packers will hope they never have an emergency that warrants calling him up, he’ll be an acceptable third quarterback.

RB Tyler Goodson (via Matt LaFleur): The undrafted rookie carried the ball 256 times for 1,151 and six touchdowns and added another 31 receptions for 247 yards last Fall at Iowa and flashed his playmaking ability throughout the preseason for the Packers, finishing with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown along with eight catches for 70 receiving yards. He was thought to have won the RB3 job over Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams, but the Packers elected to keep just two rushers on their initial 53-man roster. Still, he could be the first man up if they need reinforcements behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

RB Patrick Taylor (via Matt LaFleur)

WR Travis Fulgham (via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network): The fact that Fulgham is the first receiver back for the Packers’ practice squad is a bit of a surprise. The Packers signed him just before their second preseason game and didn’t get him on the field until their preseason finale against Kansas City, targetting him just twice in the game. What he does have, however, is more NFL experience than the rest of the Packers’ camp options combined. He caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 for the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing the season with the most receiving yards for the team. As the Packers sort through their renovated receiving corps, it could be useful to have that experience on hand.

OT Caleb Jones (via Wendell Ferreira of CheesheadTV)

DT Jack Heflin (via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

DT Chris Slayton (via Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports)

OLB Kobe Jones (via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic)

OLB La’Darius Hamilton (via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette)

ILB Ray Wilborn (via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic)

CB Rico Gafford (via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette)

CB Kiondre Thomas (via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette)

CB Benjie Franklin

K Ramiz Ahmed (via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel): The former USFL kicker was flawless (three field goals, three extra points) in two preseason games for the Packers and felt like a foregone conclusion to return on the practice squad, especially with Mason Crosby only just getting activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If Crosby has any lingering trouble with his knee, Ahmed could always get the bump to the game-day roster. Worst case, he remains the emergency option for one of the top teams in the NFC.

Note: The Packers waived former USFL safety and preseason standout Micah Abernathy from their 53-man roster to sign veteran Rudy Ford on August 31, but general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated to reporters that they would like to retain both Abernathy and wide receiver Juwann Winfree on their practice squad. It is possible they will fill the final two spots.