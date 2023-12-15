Insider Reveals Packers’ Top Offseason Priority

The Green Bay Packers are in the throes of the NFC Playoff race, thanks in part to Jordan Love‘s resurgent second half of the season, but there are still plenty of holes to plug on the roster once the offseason begins.

After spending significant resources at the offensive skill positions during the past two NFL Drafts, adding the likes of tight end Luke Musgrave, and wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to Love’s arsenal, it might be time for general manager Brian Gutekunst to fortify the offensive line in front of the young quarterback.

That’s exactly what ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky suggests Gutekunst do during the 2024 NFL Draft, identifying offensive tackle as Green Bay’s most pressing offseason need.

“A month ago, it looked like the Packers would be in position to draft another franchise quarterback if they needed one,” Demovsky wrote. “Now, Jordan Love’s play might have convinced them he’s the guy. If that’s the case, then they best help him. With five picks in the first three rounds (partly thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade), Green Bay’s priority should be a left tackle to replace the ailing David Bakhtiari.”

Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 28, and underwent season-ending knee surgery on Oct. 6, dealing a significant blow to the Packers’ offensive line.

The Packers have not selected an offensive lineman in the first two rounds of the draft since choosing Josh Myers out of Ohio State in the second-round of the 2021 draft. That could change in 2024.

Packers OT David Bakhtiari’s Lengthy Injury History

Gutekunst and the Packers would be wise to look to the future at left tackle, and not just to have an anchor along the offensive line who can grow and develop on a parallel track to Love.

Bakhtiari’s injury history is a cause for concern.

The surgery that Bakhtiari underwent on Oct. 6 to repair his latest knee injury is the fourth surgery on his left knee in less than three years. That fact alone creates some uncertainty about the veteran tackle’s future.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Bakhtiari has appeared in only 13 games, despite the fact that the Packers have modified his practice schedule both during the season and including maintenance days off during training camp.

If the Packers release or trade Bakhtiari in 2024, the move would free up $21.5 million in cap space. Such a move would create significant spending flexibility, especially considering Green Bay is currently projected to be just $6.5 million under the cap in 2024, the 10th-lowest total in the league.

How Jordan Love Plans to Move on From Packers’ Loss to Giants

The Packers’ Monday night loss to the New York Giants was a harsh reality check ending a three-game winning streak that vaulted Green Bay into the NFC Wild Card chase.

Even after falling to the Giants, Green Bay remains the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs. However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will need to turn the page from one of the more frustrating performances of his otherwise impressive second half of the season.