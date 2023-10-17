Packers Urged to Sign Ex-Vikings 4-Time Pro Bowl LB

Sometimes, you’ve got to just acknowledge a weakness and find the most useful way possible to fix it. For the dinged-up linebacking corps in Green Bay, that could mean the Packers signing a free agent called the “best available” linebacker on the NFL market, no matter how he fits.

Indeed, with De’Vondre Campbell having missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Quay Walker having left the Week 5 loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football with a knee problem, there’s some reason to be concerned about the state of the Packers’ linebackers for Week 7, and perhaps beyond. Campbell-Walker inside linebacker pairing is fearsome, but there is simply not much depth behind them.

That’s why Bleacher Report suggests the Packers sign Anthony Barr, the four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, who remains a free agent.

“While both (Campbell and Walker) could return to action this weekend, it would be smart to add a veteran linebacker as an insurance policy just in case Campbell and/or Walker have to miss more time,” the site wrote.

“Barr is probably the best linebacker available right now and is coming off a season in which he logged 58 total tackles in 10 starts and 14 games for the Cowboys. Plus, it can’t hurt that the four-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Vikings, so he should know the NFC North well.”

Packers Should Sign Free Agent for Depth

Barr would strictly be an emergency option, given that Campbell and Walker might not miss time. Neither participated in practice on Monday, but Walker did come out to warm up with the team, which can be taken as a good sign that he will get back involved in practice as the week goes on.

As it stands, the Packers have two linebackers who have gotten significant time behind the starters—Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie. With Campbell out, it has been McDuffie, a sixth-round pick in 2021, in the starting lineup for the Packers.

McDuffie has improved some since getting the starting nod, but in general, he has been subpar. He received a grade of 56.4 in Week 4 and 60.8 in Week 5 from Pro Football Focus, and his overall grade of 54.5 this season ranks 68th of 83 linebackers.

Wilson is a seven-year veteran who actually played on the linebacking corps in Minnesota alongside Barr for four seasons.

Aaron Jones Injury Watch

Of course, the most-watched injury of the week for the Packers is that of running back Aaron Jones, who sat out Week 5 against the Raiders after he aggravated the hamstring injury he suffered way back in Week 1. In all, Jones has been on the field for just 48 offensive snaps all season.

Jones was a full participant in practice on Monday, a good sign that the time off has served him well. Coach Matt LaFleur is eager to have him back.

“He is a great player, there’s no doubt about it, and he’s an explosive playmaker,” LaFleur said. “You saw what he did Week 1 with the choice route and the screen that we ran, just getting big, explosion plays. He does tilt the field in your favor.

“However, there’s still an expectation that you’ve got to go out there and perform, no matter who’s out there. So, I never want that to be the narrative. You’ve got to work around that. That’s football. There are a lot of other teams in this league that are dealing with similar situations, and you’ve got to find a way.”