Packers’ Partnership With Jimmy John’s Brings New Kind of Cheesehead

Fans in the stands at Green Bay Packers games may soon be seeing a different kind of cheese adorning the heads of the team’s loyal followers.

The Packers have partnered with Jimmy John’s to celebrate the launch of a new item that has just been added to the sandwich chain’s menu: the Beefy Black & Bleu LTO sandwich.

Inspired by the flavor combination of the Beefy Black & Bleu — which contains roast beef, horseradish and two different types of bleu cheese — the one-of-a-kind Jimmy John’s “Bleu Heads” will debut at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14 during the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

So — what exactly is a “Bleu Head”?

Introducing: The ‘Bleu Heads’

For those wondering what the latest cheese adornments courtesy of Jimmy John’s look like, we included the above photo. It’s a new look for Packer fans, to be sure, but it’s also a very unique one.

The sandwich company, which was founded in 1983 in Charleston, Illinois, has been incorporating new ways to connect with customers while also enhancing their experience, and this partnership with the Pack is part of that concept.

“As part of a broader brand evolution, we’ve been focused on continuing to reach new guests and refining our operations to meet customers where they are,” the Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy John’s, Darin Dugan, said earlier this year. “We are energized by the positive momentum of our brand and believe these enhancements to the Jimmy John’s customer experience will give guests more reasons to come back or try us for the first time.”

In addition to Bleu Heads popping up in the stands, this game will also feature the return of two of the league’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers Both Return to Action Week 10

The Packers and the Seahawks will both have their respective leaders returning to action for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup at Lambeau.

Wilson underwent surgery in early October on a dislocated finger, and this will be his first game back. “I feel great,” Wilson said this week, per NFL.com. “I feel really close. I’m not 100 percent yet but I’m pretty dang close,” Wilson said. “I don’t need to wear a glove. The hand feels strong.”

Rodgers, of course, missed the mandatory 10-days required for unvaccinated players to sit out after he tested positive for COVID-19. He missed last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but was always expected to return this week. The Packers QB was added to the injury report with a toe injury, however, and while he’s expected to be fine, it’s something worth monitoring.

Also worth keeping an eye on? The number of Bleu Heads that pop up in the crowd at Lambeau.

