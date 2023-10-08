Packers Picked as Landing Spot for ‘Intriguing’ Patriots Safety

In 2020, while the Packers were busy ticking off their quarterback of the present (Aaron Rodgers) by picking their quarterback of the future (Jordan Love) in the first round, the Patriots were busy ticking off their fan base. They traded out of the first round altogether, then used their top pick in the second round to take a sixth-year college senior from Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne, Kyle Dugger.

Over time, though, Dugger has shown his value. He was a starter in his rookie year, had four interceptions in his second season and three last year, two of which he ran back for touchdowns. Dugger has developed into a reliable pro and one of the league’s best tackling safeties.

Dugger’s rookie contract, though, is up after this season, and while the Patriots have ample cap space—a projected $80 million, according to Spotrac—available in 2024, they will need to make some tough decisions on whom they pay, especially if they want to address the team’s sagging offense.

And that’s where the Green Bay Packers can sneak in. According to Bleacher Report, the youngest team in the NFL (and one notoriously shy about using free-agency to build) could very well target Dugger to shore up its defensive backfield.

Kyle Dugger ‘An Intriguing Option’

Here’s what B/R had to say about the potential of Dugger heading to the upper Midwest in 2024:

“Green Bay has several safeties playing on contract years this season, including starter Darnell Savage. So the Packers will be in the market for at least one defensive back, and Dugger will be an intriguing option in free agency given his ability to play all over the field. It also doesn’t hurt that he has about 250 tackles and seven interceptions in 47 career games.”

Dugger graded out with a 78.4 at Pro Football Focus for last season, the best of his career and 11th in the NFL among safeties. This year, with New England’s defensive backfield scattered because of a tidal wave of injuries, Dugger is down a peg with a grade of 72.4 at PFF, which is 21st in the league, but he remains among the best run-stopping defensive backs in the NFL.

Obviously, that has been a bit of an issue for the Packers this season. Overall, the Packers have allowed 621 rushing yards, which ranks 30th in the NFL, and have yielded 200 yards on the ground twice, against the Falcons and against the Lions. They’ve also allowed two 100-yard rushers this season, Bijan Robinson of Atlanta and David Montgomery of the Lions.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry has taken the brunt of criticism for the unit’s failings, but a personnel upgrade, especially on the back line, is in order, too.

Packers Must Get Better Defensively

The Packers do need depth in defensive backfield, and could opt to simply let Savage walk this offseason. Safety Rudy Ford has been solid, according to Pro Football Focus, grading out at 70.2, which is 32nd among 85 safeties. Savage has struggled, having ranked 87th of 88 safeties last year and currently at 57th.

As for Dugger, he has pushed off all questions about his future and his contract this season. An extension seems unlikely, though the Patriots do have the option of using the franchise tag on Dugger.

When he was asked about staying in New England this offseason, Dugger gave the standard response, that he would be leaving all that up to his agent.

“I don’t really have a timeline on (negotiations),” he told the Boston Herald in the locker room last month. “I’m just trying to focus. We got a game on Sunday. So I’m just thinking about that and let my agent kind of handle everything. So (that’s) their business, and I’ve gotta handle my business.”