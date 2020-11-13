NFL Legend & Packers RB Paul Hornung Dies at 84

Green Bay Packers legend and NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung has died at the age of 84 following a long battle with dementia, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday morning.

Hornung — who was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Louisville, Kentucky — was a rushing force as a halfback during the Vince Lombardi era in Green Bay and won four NFL championships with the Packers during his decade of play, including the first-ever Super Bowl. He also served as the team’s kicker and finished three consecutive seasons (1959-61) as the league’s scoring leader, earning All-Pro honors in each one.

Hornung remains one of the only players to ever win both the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award (1961) and the Heisman Trophy (1956), the latter of which cemented his place in Notre Dame history as a record-setting quarterback. He has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for not only the NFL but also college football and the Packers franchise.

The fourth Packers legend to die this year. Hornung was the first overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft and won four championships with the Packers. https://t.co/oUMA5cNdK0 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 13, 2020

The Packers selected Hornung at No. 1 overall in the 1957 NFL draft and watched him flourish into a household name before his retirement in 1967. While dozens of his peers have praised his greatness in the years since he last played, no compliment carries more weight than how Lombardi described Hornung shortly after his career ended.

“Paul Hornung is the greatest player I ever coached,” Lombardi said, via Packers team historian Cliff Christl.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Giants Declined Packers’ Trade Offer for Defensive Captain: Report