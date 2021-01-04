Packers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Green Bay Play Next?

The Green Bay Packers can now make sure the road to the Super Bowl runs through Lambeau Field after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The Packers (13-3) finished the 2020 regular season with a decisive 35-16 victory in Chicago that allowed them to claim both the conference’s lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It also means for the second straight postseason they will have to wait for a week to learn who will meet them in their next game.

The Packers have only once before been the No. 1 seed during Aaron Rodgers’ 13 seasons as a starter — in 2011 when Eli Manning and the New York Giants ended their run as defending champions in the divisional round. The Giants went on to win Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at how the NFC’s playoff bracket breaks down regarding the Packers along with some possible scenarios that could unfold in the coming weeks:

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who & When Do Packers Play Next?

The Packers have two possible opponents that could rise to meet them in the NFC divisional round on either Jan. 16 or 17: The fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) or the fourth-seeded Washington Football Team (7-9).

While anything can happen in January football, a rematch against the Bucs seems to be the most likely scenario for the Packers heading into wild-card weekend. Revenge factors would certainly be at play after Green Bay suffered a 38-10 blowout in Tampa back in Week 6 coming out of their bye, but the circumstances would also be different with higher stakes and the Bucs also going up against Lambeau’s wintry climate.

Should Washington pull off the upset, it will become a battle between the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2005 NFL draft with Alex Smith back at the helm after a long journey back to the field from injury. Smith went No. 1 to the San Francisco 49ers in that fateful draft while Rodgers waited until the 24th pick to hear his name called, each going on to lead very different careers.

The Packers were the ones who put an end to Washington’s last playoff run in ’15, defeating them 35-18 in the wild-card round.

The Bucs will host Washington at 7:15 p.m. CT next Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

Who Else Could Packers Face if They Advance?

The remaining NFC games for wild-card weekend include the Seattle Seahawks (12-4) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at 3:40 p.m. CT on Saturday and the New Orleans Saints (12-4) welcoming the Bears (8-8) at the same kickoff time on Sunday, putting forth a collection of opponents with varying ties to the Packers.

The Bears have the longest odds as the No. 7 seed, but the ties between the two NFC North rivals are obvious. While Green Bay has not lost to Chicago in four matchups under head coach Matt LaFleur, it can be difficult to be the same opponent three times in a single season/postseason.

The Saints and Seahawks would also both have revenge motivating them. New Orleans dropped a close one at home against Green Bay in Week 3, while Seattle was booted from the playoffs last January after a close loss at Lambeau. The only of the four without a recent grudge against the Packers would be the Rams, and the coaching-tree connections between LaFleur and L.A. head coach Sean McVay could amp up that potential matchup.

Of course, none of the aforementioned four will matter much to the Packers if they are unable to advance out of the divisional round, so better to leave deeper-round speculation until after a few playoff games have been played around the league.

READ NEXT: Packers Get Devastating Injury News on LT David Bakhtiari