Packers Projected to Trade Away $52 Million Starter

The Green Bay Packers have loaded up at outside linebacker this offseason, and that could mean that general manager Brian Gutekunst is ready to trade away the team’s most established veteran at the position.

On Monday, June 5, Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report released a list of players that NFL teams should consider trading before the start of the 2023 season. The list included some established players around the league, including veteran EDGE Preston Smith with Green Bay.

“By trading Smith, the Packers could get a look at what they have in the tandem of Gary and rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness,” Knox wrote. “Plus, as a still-productive pass-rusher, Smith would likely bring back valuable compensation in a trade that could be used to further build around Love and the new-look Packers offense.”

While a trade could give the Packers some more draft capital, the team already restructured Smith’s contract earlier this offseason. Additionally, the team would take an $18 million dead cap hit by moving him as opposed to his cap hold of just $6.3 million for this upcoming season.

The Packers could decide to get younger across the board to work on building the team back up, but this a move that would be tough to work out financially.

The Packers Finally Have Depth at EDGE

For the first time in what feels like years, the Packers may have legitimate depth at outside linebacker to continually roll out fresh starting-caliber talent at EDGE for the 2023 season.

Assuming that the Packers hold onto Smith, the likely starting duo will include him and Rashan Gary once the former first-round pick recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in November of last season.

Even if Gary isn’t ready for Week 1, the Packers have plenty of other options. Kinglsey “JJ” Enagbare showed real flashes in his rookie season despite being a Day 3 pick, and could prove himself worthy of a starting role during training camp. This year’s first-round pick in Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa could also compete for that starting job.

Beyond those two, the Packers also have more depth options heading into training camp. The team brought back Justin Hollins, who flashed as a late-season acquisition last year, on a one-year deal. The Packers also drafted a pair of hybrid defensive linemen/outside linebackers in Day 3 of this year’s draft, taking Colby Wooden out of Auburn and Karl Brooks from Bowling Green.

With so many options to choose from, the Packers may finally have enough depth at the position to rotate two (or even three) pairs of players throughout a game in 2023.

Could The Packers Part Ways With Preston Smith?

Even if it’s unlikely that the Packers trade Smith away before this season, the veteran outside linebacker’s days in Green Bay could be numbered.

After restructuring Smith’s deal, the Packers have a potential out in 2024 or 2025. The Packers could save about $2.5 million in cap space by parting ways with the veteran after this upcoming season, or more than $7.5 million before 2025.

That being said, Smith has been a reliable and stable presence during his time in Green Bay. The 30-year-old has racked up 33.5 sacks in four seasons with the Packers, but has also been a reliable edge setter against the run.

Unless Smith takes a big step backwards in 2023, the Packers would be wise to hold onto the veteran outside linebacker.