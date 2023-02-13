Packers Urged to Add 6-Foot-4 ‘Height-Weight-Speed’ Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers struck gold by taking Christian Watson in the 2022 NFL Draft, and general manager Brian Gutekunst could take another shot at wide receiver by taking another big-bodied playmaker this offseason.

Watson proved to be a big-time weapon for Green Bay’s offense last season, racking up seven receiving touchdowns with another two scores on the ground. However, the Packers lacked another true mismatch in the passing game, resulting in a down year offensively that ended without a trip to the playoffs.

That could change next year, regardless of who is playing quarterback. In their recent mock draft, Joseph Acosta with SB Nation had the Packers taking Quentin Johnston out of TCU with the 15th overall pick.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (his escapade into the darkness will give us a lot more information), but TCU WR Quentin Johnston fits their height-weight-speed profile,” Acosta said. “I have a lot more questions about Johnston’s ability to be a true wide receiver 1, but adding him with Christian Watson as Allen Lazard enters free agency gives the Packers a young 1-2 punch at the position, regardless of who’s playing QB.”

Do The Packers Need Another Wide Receiver?

Packers fans have been clamoring for more wide receiver help for years, but those calls will be especially loud this offseason.

Even with the additions of Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure, the Packers are severely lacking veteran receivers under contract. Along with cutting Sammy Watkins during the season, the Packers are also bracing to lose both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in free agency.

Lazard’s loss will be particularly hard to recover from. The big-bodied receiver has been a legitimate asset as a blocker in Green Bay’s run game, and the former undrafted free agent has already indicated that he’s played his last game for the Packers.

Now, the Packers will be trying to find additional bodies at the position, whether they’re in the draft, trade, or free agency. One name that’s been floated around has been New York Jets receiver Corey Davis, who has been named a potential cap casualty this offseason.

However, given the team’s cap situation and potential cap hit if Rodgers is traded, the Packers might try to rely on younger playmakers to focus on the long-term development of former first-round pick Jordan Love.

What Could Quentin Johnston Bring to Green Bay?

The Packers have historically had a type when pursuing wide receivers over the years. Wideouts who are taller than 6’0″ and heavier than 190 pounds are typically the kinds of weapons that Gutekunst, and even Ted Thompson, have pursued in the past.

Fortunately for Johnston, he fits those thresholds with ease. At 6’4″ and 215 pounds, the TCU receiver has the most ideal frame and athletic profile of any receiver in the 2023 draft class for the Packers.

Johnston also backs up his size and athleticism with production. Despite dealing with an ankle injury throughout this last season, he finished the season with 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, playing a key role in the Horned Frogs offense on their way to a national championship appearance.

Now, the TCU receiver will be looking to show off the same kind of explosive playmaking ability that he displayed in college at the NFL level.