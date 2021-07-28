Packers to Trade for Veteran WR at Aaron Rodgers’ Request: Report

Aaron Rodgers seems to be getting the old band back together with the Green Bay Packers … or at least one member of it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are in the process of finalizing a trade with the Houston Texans for veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in Green Bay and has remained close friends with Rodgers since his departure in 2019. Rapoport added that trading for Cobb was something that Rodgers had specifically requested from the Packers upon his return to the team.

As the #Packers work to finalize QB Aaron Rodgers’ reworked contract, the trade of old friend & current #Texans WR Randall Cobb is also waiting to be finalized (with the cap in mind). All indications are both should happen, and that the Cobb trade was a specific Rodgers request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Cobb, a 2011 second-round pick for the Packers, was one of Rodgers’ favorite receiving weapons during their previous time together in Green Bay. He providing the veteran quarterback with a reliable slot weapon that has been mostly missing since Cobb left two seasons ago, hauling in a combined 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns over his first eight seasons

Even as he nears his 31st birthday in August, Cobb remains a serviceable weapon for NFL offense when he is able to avoid injuries and stay on the field. He averaged 15.1 yards on 55 receptions across 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, the highest yards-per-reception average of his veteran career. Moving into a situation in 2021 where he has already built trust with the starting quarterback (Rodgers) should also help his overall production.

While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst declined to discuss the trade on Wednesday morning since it has not yet been officially completed, Cobb gave about all the confirmation necessary when he tweeted out a picture of him in a Packers jersey with an unambiguous caption.

