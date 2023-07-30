Ranking the Top-5 Cornerbacks For the Upcoming 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it. Along with the quest for the Lombardi Trophy kicking off in earnest, debates over the best players in the NFL will begin anew.

As training camps open and the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs opening night matchup gets closer by the day, Heavy is taking a deep dive into every position in an ongoing series ranking the top five players in the NFL, by position, for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Next up: Cornerbacks

1. Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain’s physicality and versatility at the position is unmatched across the league, and he has emerged as the NFL’s premier cornerback.

Perhaps the biggest compliment that opposing quarterbacks and play-callers can pay a cornerback is not targeting him. And, in 2022, Surtain’s 12.5 target rate was lowest among starting cornerbacks. Last season, Surtain held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 84 passer rating, while finishing as Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 ranked cornerback in the NFL.

Surtain, 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, is a worthy counterpunch for the Broncos in a division that houses quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and the kind of player who can easily neutralize an opponent’s top receiver.

2. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

There aren’t many players who arrive into the NFL and immediately become one of the top players at their position across the entire league. That was Sauce Gardner‘s rookie campaign in a nutshell, for the New York Jets.

In 642 coverage snaps last season, Gardner held opposing quarterbacks to a ridiculously low 53.9 passer rating, and receivers just 10.6 Yards per Reception. As Pro Football Focus points out, Gardner forced a league-high 20 incompletions, en-route to taking home Defensive Rookie of The Year Honors.

Gardner could have even more opportunities to not just throw his weight around, but make an even more significant impact in 2023, especially if Aaron Rodgers’ arrival makes the kind of impact New York hopes, which could force teams to throw more late in games. Already with a strong case to be the top cornerback in the league, Gardner might finish 2023 solidifying that argument.

3. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, while garnering three First-Team All-Pro honors through the first eight seasons of his career. However, Ramsey’s impact could be limited this season after suffering a meniscus injury during training camp.

Ramsey’s arrival in South Beach give the Dolphins’ defense the chance to reach new heights, especially playing opposite Xavian Howard, who has intercepted six passes over the past two seasons.

Playing across from Howard could create a higher target share for Ramsey, who intercepted four passes last season while also forcing 43 incompletions. Ramsey is tailor made for Vic Fangio’s system, and moving him around just might rejuvenate one of the game’s most dynamic playmakers at the cornerback position.

4. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

As the rest of the NFC loads up at wide receiver, particularly the Seattle Seahawks adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the NFL Draft and the Dallas Cowboys trading for Brandin Cooks, Charvarius Ward remains one of the 49ers‘ top defenders and the caliber of cornerback capable of negating some of the impact of those top wideouts.

Ward’s imposing 6-foot-1 and 196-pound frame has helped him become one of the more physical cornerbacks in the league and developed a strong reputation as a lockdown defender.

Last season, Ward’s 91.1 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus underscores the 27-year-old’s versatility. Steve Wilks’ arrival as defensive coordinator should give Ward the chance to assert himself in tight coverage even more than in years past, which should bolster his reputation as one of the game’s best.

5. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Entering his sixth NFL season, Jaire Alexander isn’t just one of the more established stars at the cornerback position, he’s continuing to improve.

Last season, Alexander showed off some versatility by playing 198 defensive snaps outside and 23 in the slot, where he held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 66.2 passer rating, while intercepting five passes.

The 2022 campaign was one of Alexander’s finest, as he made Second-Team All-Pro and was named to his second Pro Bowl, after struggling through injuries the prior season. If Alexander can build on his strong performance last season, he’ll likely be even more highly regarded entering 2024.