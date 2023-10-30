Packers Make Huge Move on Rashan Gary Contract Extension

Well, that is one way to change the subject when you’ve just fallen to 2-5. Green Bay had some good news on this NFL Monday morning when it was announced that the Packers had come to terms on a new contract extension with linebacker Rashan Gary worth $107.53 million in total.

The deal makes Gary the No. 4 highest-paid pass-rusher on a per-year basis in the NFL, behind Nick Bosa ($34 million per year), T.J. Watt ($28 million), and Joey Bosa ($27 million).

From @GMFB: The #Packers locked up edge Rashan Gary to big 💰, the #Vikings lost Kirk Cousins, #Giants QB Daniel Jones was cleared, and the trade deadline looms… pic.twitter.com/02tD8sa3UU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

“Rashan Gary, one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, has agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, $96 million in new money, making him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL, $24 million per year on new money. Put that together with what he was set to earn, $107.53 million overall, through the next four years, this deal, after this year. It’s $34.64 million signing bonus after recovering from that torn ACL. Packers wanted to see him get back to his usual dominant self. He did, and now he gets paid.”

Rashan Gary Packers Contract Extension Reflect Hard Rehab Work

The contract extension is a testament to the hard work that Gary has put in throughout the past year, as he has returned to the field following an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of last season. After starting 2023 on a “snap count,” Gary has returned to form, and has logged 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits through seven games this season. He played only 12 snaps in the opener, then 22, 23 and 20 snaps in the next three games. But in the last two weeks, Gary has been up to an average of 43 snaps per game.

INJURY UPDATE: @Packers place LB Rashan Gary (ACL) on IR pic.twitter.com/Be6KFZUzRW — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) November 9, 2022

That, as Rapoport referenced, was the only thing slowing Gary from having gotten an extension earlier. The Packers wanted to ensure that his knee was sound.

Despite the injury and the limited workload, Gary is on pace for 11 sacks, which would be a career high. At Pro Football Focus, Gary has earned a grade of 79.5 this season, which is 20th among all pass rushers.

Gutekunst: Rashan Gary an ‘Impact Player’

The Packers’ Rashan Gary contract extension comes a day before the NFL trade deadline, but should not have an impact on the team’s plans, which might not amount to much, anyway.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst lauded Gary’s performance and leadership in a statement on Monday: “Rashan has been an impact player and person for us since he joined the Packers. His work ethic is unmatched and he has developed into a team leader and cornerstone of our team. We are very pleased that he will remain in Green Bay for years to come.”

Gary has mostly deflected any talk of an extension with the Packers, only saying that he and his people were continuing to work with the team on a deal. There was never any real doubt that the Packers would get something done, it was just a matter of when and how much.

Still, it’s a significant day for Gary. While he has said he does not play for money, he has also said that a big contract would mean taking care of his family. As Gary told Bill Huber of SI.com last year, “That would be my dream. That would be my dream. But I’ve got to keep my head down and work and not look too far ahead or all this talk is just talk.”