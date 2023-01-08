Packers Fans React to ‘Dumbest Penalty of the Season’ vs Lions

The Green Bay Packers got off to a strong start in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, but a controversial penalty to end the first half had fans frustrated with one of their key players on defense.

Just before halftime, the Lions were able to drive down the field to set them up for a field goal to cut the deficit to 9-6. The Packers attempted to ice the kicker by calling the timeout, but after the play was blown dead, cornerback Rasul Douglas was given a 15-yard personal foul penalty after trying to swipe the ball away once the whistle had blown.

Rasul Douglas with a late entry in the dumbest penalty of the season contest. pic.twitter.com/5dHhdlfycH — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 9, 2023

That 15-yard penalty set the Lions up with a much easier field goal to trim Green Bay’s lead to just three points heading into halftime. Not surprisingly, Packers fans quickly took to Twitter to express their frustrations about both the call and the decision by Douglas.

WTF IS RASUL DOING? — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) January 9, 2023

The #Packers' lack of discipline is showing up in the absolute worst times. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 9, 2023

Might be one of the dumbest things I’ve seen a player do — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) January 9, 2023

Assuming Douglas didn’t want to let the Lions get a free kick after the timeout but that was an incredibly dumb move. No excuse to do whatever that was — Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) January 9, 2023

The mental error from Douglas gave the Lions a much easier field goal attempt, but the Packers still held a 9-6 lead after two quarters.

Rasul Douglas’ Surprising Career Resurrection

Despite the mental error against the Lions in the regular season finale, Douglas has completely resurrected his NFL career while playing for the Packers.

Douglas was a star cornerback in college at West Virginia back in 2016. The young cornerback earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior after coming away with eight interceptions, tied for the most in the nation that season.

With a 6’2″ frame and plenty of production, Douglas was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was part of the team’s historic Super Bowl run as a rookie and spent three seasons with the team before being waived in 2020.

The cornerback’s career almost derailed after that, playing one season with the Carolina Panthers before bouncing around practice squads in 2021. However, Douglas revived his career once claimed by the Packers that season and moved onto the active roster. He finished the year with five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Green Bay rewarded Douglas with a three-year extension after his breakout 2021 campaign. While he didn’t have the same production in 2022, he established himself as a solid partner opposite of Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.

A Productive Year for Jaire Alexander

Douglas may not have generated a ton of turnovers this season, but it was a career year as far as turnovers are concerned for Alexander.

Heading into Week 18, Alexander has already racked up 41 solo tackles, a career-high five interceptions, and 14 pass breakups on the year. His Week 17 performance might have been his most impressive despite not recording an interception, allowing just one reception for one yard when targeted according to Pro Football Focus.

Alexander isn’t afraid to show off, either, as fans saw in Week 17 after he hit the griddy on rival receiver Justin Jefferson. The antics and level of play helped him earn enough fan votes for his second Pro Bowl, and he’ll be looking to keep bringing that swagger if his team can make it into the playoffs.