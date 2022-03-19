Packers Make Final Decision on Rasul Douglas’ Future

The Green Bay Packers are taking advantage of their newfound cap space and re-signing standout cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million contract with a maximum value of $25.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers are giving CB Rasul Douglas a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Douglas is coming off an impressive breakout season with the Packers that began with him getting signed off of Arizona’s practice squad in Week 5 as a depth piece and ended with him leading the team in interceptions (five) as their top starter. He also finished with two pick-sixes — tied for the most in the NFL in 2021 — as well as 13 pass deflections, 57 total tackles and a forced fumble over 12 regular-season games.

The Packers gained about $20 million in cap space after trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, getting back a first- and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft as compensation. It had been speculated that some of that new money would go toward a new deal with Douglas with NFL insider Josina Anderson even reporting on the night of the trade that he was now was “expected to return” once the funds were officially freed up.

With Douglas returning, the Packers have solidified a strong core of defensive starters for the 2022 season that includes All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes. The Packers will also have back starting safeties Darnell Savage Jr. and Adrian Amos along with playmaking inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who re-signed on a five-year, $50 million contract on March 14.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!