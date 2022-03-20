Packers Strike New Deal With Playmaker for 2022: Report

The Green Bay Packers are betting on Robert Tonyan’s ability to bounce back from a torn ACL and re-signing their starting tight end to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tonyan suffered an ACL tear on October 29 in Week 8’s win over the Arizona Cardinals and is not expected to return to the field until the second half of the upcoming season, but he was one of their most reliable receiving weapons prior to his injury and could offer their offense reinforcements late in the year if his recovery goes as planned.

Tonyan’s one-year anniversary on his ACL tear is Oct. 29. Surgery was a little bit later. #Packers usually won’t clear before 10 months, but window for return is mid-season if all goes well. https://t.co/Bho9EB4NuR — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 19, 2022

Tonyan would have likely been one of the more coveted tight ends in 2022 free agency if not for his injury. He had an emergent season in 2020 that saw him catch 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59 targets, verifying him as both a consistent pass-catcher and a dangerous red-zone threat. Chasing a big contract with a new team is difficult, though, when recovering from an injury as severe as an ACL tear.

Instead, Tonyan is settling for a prove-it deal with the Packers that should give him the chance to put another half-season on tape before testing the market again in 2023. Per Silverstein, Green Bay also tacked a void year onto his new contract that will spread out his cap hit over two years and reduce his immediate cost in 2022.

The Packers are now scheduled to have back all five of their tight ends from last season. While veteran Marcedes Lewis could still become a cap casualty, he remains under contract for 2022 along with Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. The Packers also tendered Dominque Dafney as an exclusive-rights free agent earlier this week.

