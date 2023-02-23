Packers Named Best Fit For $65 Million Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of needs to address this offseason, but one of the biggest that general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to look for is an affordable veteran wide receiver.

This year’s free agent class of wideouts doesn’t include a lot of appealing options, at least for the type of big-bodied wide receiver that the Packers usually go after. However, one recently became available when the Tennessee Titans released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Woods was in the middle of a four-year, $65 million contract before being released by the Titans to help the team clear cap space. Now that he’s a free agent, analysts like Evan “Tex” Western with Acme Packing Company believe he’s an ideal fit for Green Bay.

“Judging his market value is a bit difficult, but [Woods] is not likely to receive a deal in Lazard’s tier, as he is about to turn 31 years old and had the aforementioned drop in production last season,” Western said. “Still, there’s reason to believe that he could rebound as a receiver in the right situation, and a complementary role alongside an explosive young wideout like Watson could be ideal for a bounce-back.”

The Packers Need a Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver has been a big need for the Packers over the last few seasons, but now more than ever, the team is going to need an established veteran at the position.

As it stands right now, only rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and some practice squad players are under contract for 2023. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are both set to hit free agency, and it’s unlikely that either return for next season.

Following the team’s Week 18 to the loss against the Detroit Lions, Lazard was quick to tell reporters that he had played his last game for Green Bay. Cobb is also unlikely to return as a 32-year-old slot receiver with injury history, unless Aaron Rodgers also returns and is insists that his friend is re-signed.

Watson showed serious flashes of dominance as a rookie, but the Packers lack a reliable second option to take some of the pressure off of him. Doubs made some plays early on in 2022, but a high ankle sprain and late-season struggles could have the Packers questioning if he’s the team’s long-term second option.

A veteran may not be the long-term solution at wide receiver, but he could give the Packers an experienced mentor for all of their younger players.

Why Is Robert Woods an Ideal Fit?

He may not be the flashiest available wide receiver, but Woods is an ideal fit for what the Packers need in 2023.

At 30 years old, Woods has been a legitimate contributor for multiple teams, including a Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams squad before tearing his ACL earlier that season. He also had experience playing under Matt LaFleur in 2017, when the Packers head coach served as offensive coordinator under Sean McVay.

Along with his ties to LaFleur, Woods is a notoriously effective run blocker as a receiver. According to Pro Football Focus, Woods posted the fourth-best run blocking grade among qualified wide receivers this past season.

With solid size at 6’0″ and 195 pounds, aggressiveness as a blocker, and the ability to make plays as a pass catcher, Woods could be an ideal replacement for Lazard if he leaves in free agency.