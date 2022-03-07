Packers Blockbuster Proposal Flips Rodgers, Adams For No. 1 QB Plus 5 Picks

Aaron Rodgers remains the Green Bay Packers quarterback, but that may not be his professional moniker for long.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP has yet to inform his current team of any future intentions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, Schefter also reported that if Rodgers asks for a trade, Green Bay will grant him one — and with haste. If Rodgers goes, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Davante Adams may not be far behind.

The offers for Rodgers should be plentiful, but one deal in particular would relieve Green Bay of both their All-Pro QB and their All-Pro WR simultaneously, sending back a massive package of draft capital and a former No. 1 overall pick in return. ESPN’s Football Outsiders on Friday, March 4 laid out the “bold move” trade proposal involving the Cleveland Browns and their quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Read More From Heavy How You Can Help Ukraine: Verified Charities, GoFundMe & Ways to Support Ukrainians Rodgers is increasingly a lost soul searching for meaning to his football life. Bringing a championship to the long-suffering fans in Browns Town would (maybe) be enough of a goal to satisfy his yearnings. Meanwhile, Adams is likely headed for the franchise tag in Green Bay, but a sign-and-trade is equally likely, and the two players seem joined at the hip. What would it take to get the twin superstars to Lake Erie? Mayfield, obviously, plus let’s say five draft picks, including at least two first-rounders. A young replacement wideout like Donovan Peoples-Jones or Anthony Schwartz. And any defensive player Cleveland has outside of [Myles] Garrett, [Denzel] Ward and the two rookies who flashed in 2021, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II. That’s a hefty package, but obviously one well worth it to bring in the two-time defending Most Valuable Player and his favorite target [to Cleveland].

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Mayfield Can Serve as Bridge QB For Packers With Chance to Win Job Long-Term

Mayfield isn’t likely to excite the fanbase in Green Bay after the QB struggled mightily in 2021. But it wasn’t long ago that Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Even more recently, he led the formerly hapless Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades, not to mention their first postseason victory in more than a quarter century.

Playing most of last season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and various lower-body ailments, Mayfield displayed toughness and accountability that anyone paying attention should have appreciated. His playmaking ability under center was less consistent but would presumably improve toward his professional mean with the restoration of his health.

Packaging Mayfield with a quality wide receiver, a defensive starter and five draft picks would help Green Bay bridge the gap to a successful future sans Rodgers while jumpstarting a rebuild at the same time. Meanwhile, Rodgers and Adams would back up the proverbial Brink’s truck in the AFC, potentially saving the Packers hundreds of millions of dollars in future salaries and the headache of having to compete against either of their own All-Pros for the right to play in a Super Bowl.

Rodgers’ Decision on Future Expected in Green Bay Within Days

The drama between Rodgers and the Packers stretches back almost a full year to last April, when the QB began pushing for a trade on draft night. The suspense is expected finally to end early this week.

NFL insider Michael Silver reported Saturday that Rodgers’ decision on what he wants for his future — presumably either a trade to a contender or to return to Green Bay on an enormous contract extension — should come by Tuesday afternoon.

Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2022

“Today, Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it,” Silver wrote. “[Packers head coach] Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild.”

Tuesday, March 8 marks the NFL’s deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag to a player, a move the Packers may want to make if they intend to keep Adams next year. The franchise tag could also be utilized as part of a plan to trade the wide receiver this offseason. The league’s free agency period officially opens on Wednesday, March 16.