Unlikely Name Emerges as Top Target for Packers’ Jordan Love

There is a new man in charge at QB for the Green Bay Packers in Jordan Love, and it looks like he already has his own ideas about the hierarchy at wide receiver.

The Packers have selected three wideouts in the top four rounds of the last two NFL drafts. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed were second-round selections in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but it’s 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs who has seized the coveted role as Love’s top target early in OTAs.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported the development on Wednesday, June 7.

“Not that the dynamic, deep threat of Christian Watson won’t have as big an impact — or perhaps bigger — on the new-look offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, but if anything can be gleaned from the three OTA practices that have been open for viewing this spring, it’s that Love believes he can rely on Doubs,” Demovsky wrote.

“Doubs has been on the receiving end of target after target,” he continued. “Last week, Love completed seven passes during the two-minute drive, and four of them (for 45 yards) went to Doubs.”

Jordan Love Raves About His Confidence in Wideout Romeo Doubs

Love spoke to media members on Tuesday about the fast-developing connection between himself and Doubs, and the mutual confidence that has come along with it.

“When in doubt, you can throw it out there and you know he’s going to make a play,” Love said, per Demovsky. “He’s made some really tough catches, and it kind of just builds everybody’s confidence. It builds my confidence in him.”

Doubs was also one of Rodgers’ favorite targets early in the 2022 campaign before he suffered an ankle injury that somewhat derailed his rookie season. All told, Doubs hauled in 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games played, which included seven starts, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers figure to go up in Doubs’ second season if he can remain healthy, after Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both followed Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. Doubs also spoke to reporters Tuesday and offered his thoughts on his role in the Packers offense in 2023

“I just know that coming into this year, I will have a huge role in this room, whether it’s … clicking with Jordan or having some of the rookie receivers that I’ll have to guide through, as well,” Doubs said, per Demovsky’s report.

Packers May Still Add Veteran Wide Receiver to Roster

While the beginning of 2022 belonged to Doubs, it was Watson who took over as the top young option in Green Bay by the time mid-season rolled around.

Once acclimated to the pro game and healthy, Watson was electric in green and gold. The wideout finished the year with 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as seven rushing attempts for 80 yards and two scores. He put up those numbers across 14 games played, which included 11 starts.

Both Watson and Doubs are likely to increase their outputs in 2023, and Reed offers Love a promising option who could potentially start in the slot. Beyond that, the Packers drafted rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in the second and third rounds, respectively, back in April.

While the talent across the two positions is almost as plentiful as the youth, there remains a void on the offense that could be adequately filled by the addition of a veteran wide receiver. Green Bay probably isn’t looking to break the bank on any such player, but a wideout like Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders would be a viable option for the Packers should he end up available via the trade market.