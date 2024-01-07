Packers Promote Rookie WR, Rule Out Rudy Ford Against Bears

The Green Bay Packers have made a series of roster moves in preparation for their regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears, including promoting one of their drafted rookie wide receivers to play in his first career NFL game.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for January 6, the Packers elevated seventh-round receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad to the game-day roster on Saturday. He will provide depth for the position group with three others — Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks uncertain to play due to injuries.

The Packers also activated rookie tight end Luke Musgrave and rookie running back Emanuel Wilson from injured reserve, a sign that both could return against the Bears. To clear the two spots on the 53-man roster, the team placed veteran safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve and released cornerback David Long Jr.

The Packers (8-8) must win over the Bears (7-9) to secure themselves a place in the playoffs, but they are also dealing with several injuries that could affect their lineup. Green Bay has already ruled out running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) and listed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck) as doubtful to play.

The Packers have also ruled eight others as questionable against the Bears: Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), Musgrave (kidney), Reed (chest), Preston Smith (ankle), Luke Tenuta (ankle), Watson (hamstring), Wicks (chest) and Wilson (shoulder).

Injuries May Dictate How Much Grant DuBose Plays

DuBose has become the forgotten man in the Packers’ 2023 draft class, particularly regarding the drafted receivers. Reed, a second-round pick, has been the team’s rookie of the year with 60 receptions for 681 yards and 10 total touchdowns (two rushing) over 15 games. And Wicks, a fifth-rounder, has shown poise and promise taking on a bigger-than-expected role and catching 33 passes for 520 yards and another two touchdowns.

Still, DuBose’s promotion raises a big question: Are the Packers elevating him because they are concerned one — or a few — of their injured receivers will not play in Week 18?

Now, the Packers still have other more proven options in their receiving corps even if all three of their injured ones are not cleared in time for Sunday’s finale. Romeo Doubs has been right up there with Reed as one of Jordan Love‘s most reliable targets in 2023, securing 59 receiving 674 yards and eight scores. Malik Health and Bo Melton — signed to the active roster on January 1 — have also earned bigger roles throughout the year.

Still, DuBose may find a small role if the right pieces are missing against the Bears. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver has spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad after an injury in training camp derailed his active-roster audition, but he caught 126 passes for 1,684 yards and 15 scores in his final two collegiate seasons at Charlotte.

Has Rudy Ford’s Time With Packers Come to an End?

Rudy Ford’s second season with the Packers effectively ended over the weekend with his placement on injured reserve. While he could technically return during the playoffs if the Packers are still standing after the next four games, they would need to win their way to the Super Bowl for Ford’s activation window to open. So, most likely, he is done.

Will the Packers attempt to bring back Ford for another season in 2024, though?

Despite injuries costing him four games in 2023, Ford finished with 71 tackles and six pass deflections — both career-high marks — over his nine starts and 13 games played. The Packers, however, have significant decisions to make about their safety room in 2024 with Ford, Darnell Savage Jr. and Jonathan Owens all due to hit free agency.

Perhaps the Packers will work to re-sign Ford to another short-term extension, but he will be less than two months away from his 30th birthday when the 2024 regular season begins. They might instead prefer to bring back younger options in Savage and Owens — or use free agency and the draft to move on from all three of their 2023 safeties.