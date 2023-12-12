Packers Urged to Bring Back Ex-Starter Amid Christian Watson Injury

Among the many problems that cropped up in the disappointing 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night for the Green Bay Packers, one factor was an issue that has fueled Packers rumors all season: the lack of experience at wide receiver. No doubt, Jordan Love was not at his best but dropped passes, misplaced footing and poor route-running from the wide receivers was also a factor, especially with the Christian Watson injury.

With that in mind, maybe it is not too late to bring in a veteran who could help out the Packers’ situation at wide receiver. That Love missed Watson, who had his two best games in Weeks 12 and 13 before the injury hit, was apparent.

The Packers leaned heavily on slot receiver Jayden Reed in the game, and Reed had eight catches but only 27 yards. Love tried several deep balls, but without Watson’s speed and know-how, the long passing game was less effective.

With that in mind, the folks at Bleacher Report have a new log for the Packers rumors fire, and an interesting one at that: Bring back veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who played nine games, including three starts, for Green Bay last year. The Packers released him almost a year ago after he struggled to stay healthy.

Christian Watson Injury Still a Problem

But Sammy Watkins does make sense as the subject of Packers rumors, given his familiarity with Green Bay and coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. Watkins did have a three-catch, 93-yard game in Week 2 of last season, but that wound up being the high point of his time with the Packers. He injured his hamstring and went on injured reserve the following week.

Here’s the case B/R makes for the Packers to land Watkins:

“Christian Watson suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and the timeline for his return remains unclear. Head coach Matt LaFleur said he’d hopefully be back ‘sooner rather than later’ when speaking to the media on Thursday.

“It could be good to have a veteran wideout on hand for the late-season playoff push, and Watkins has a similar profile to Watson as a bigger receiver who can win down the field. The nine-year pro spent a good portion of the 2022 campaign in Green Bay, meaning he should have some familiarity/chemistry with Jordan Love.”

Packers Rumors Swirled Around WRs All Season

All season, there have been Packers rumors around potential veteran wide receivers that could add some depth and experience to a decidedly young group—ranging from stars like ex-Packer Davante Adams and the Bills’ Stefon Diggs, to midrange depth pieces like Hunter Renfrow of the Raiders. Sammy Watkins would be a late addition, but arguably a solid one.

After all, the Packers have injuries to deal with and have no margin of error for making the playoffs from here thanks to the loss to the Giants.

Give credit to Jordan Love, though. After the loss in New York, he could have pointed the finger at the absence of running back Aaron Jones or the Christian Watson injury. He did not, though.

“I think we got a lot of weapons on our offense,” Love said in his postgame press conference. “Guys have stepped up and made some big-time plays when guys have been out. So, it’s definitely not something that I think about. Like I said, we’ve got plenty of weapons on our offense and guys are stepping up, making huge plays.”