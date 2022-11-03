Former Packers Star Says He Regrets Playing in the NFL

The Green Bay Packers have had some stars on both sides of the ball over the years. Sadly, one of those young and promising stars who had his career end prematurely opened up about his struggles with playing in the National Football League.

Speaking with Dan Le Batard on his podcast, former Packers cornerback Sam Shields opened up about his NFL career and how it ended early due to his long stretch of concussions When asked by Le Batard if he would have played in the league all over again if given the chance, Shields gave an honest answer.

#SouthBeachSessions Before the concussions started, Sam Shields was one of the fastest cover cornerbacks in football. He spent nearly a decade in the NFL…

“No,” Shields told Le Batard. “I’d be going to school, trying to work for home improvement. I’d be trying to learn how to build a house…I went through it man. I felt like there was no support at times.”

Sam Shields’ Football Career

Young Packers fans may not remember Shields, but he was a crucial part of a defense that helped bring Green Bay its only Super Bowl title in the Aaron Rodgers era.

Coming out of high school in Sarasota, Florida, Shields was originally a wide receiver. He was a 4-star recruit at the position with offers to go to Louisville, LSU, and Pittsburgh, but he decided to stay in his home state to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

After serving as a wide receiver and special teams gunner for his first three seasons, Shields made the switch to cornerback as a senior at Miami. While he began to get comfortable at the position, the switch made him an unknown commodity at the pro level, leaving him as an undrafted free agent after the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Packers ultimately signed Shields as a UDFA, and the move paid off in a big way. He was a key contributor to Green Bay’s secondary as a rookie, helping the Packers win their first Super Bowl title in years. He played seven seasons for the franchise, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

Unfortunately, concussions hurt Shields throughout his career. After suffering his fourth documented concussion in Week 1 of 2016, Shields missed the remainder of the season, and was released by the team at the end of the year.

Shields made his NFL comeback in 2018, playing one season with the Los Angeles Rams before retiring.

