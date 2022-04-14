Packers Signing Ex-Chiefs Veteran WR to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Green Bay Packers have finally landed a veteran wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers’ passing arsenal next season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens deep-threat receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million after hosting the 28-year-old free agent for a visit on Thursday, April 14.

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

Watkins is coming off a disappointing season with the Ravens that saw him finish with career-low numbers in receptions (27), receiving yards (394) and touchdowns (one), but he is also a Super Bowl-winning receiver with eight seasons of NFL experience on his resume who can help re-introduce some speed into the Packers’ receiving room after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason.

The biggest trouble for Watkins has been staying on the field with his 2014 rookie season standing as the only year in which he has played every regular-season game. He was sidelined for four games in 2021, three due to injuries, and missed a combined 14 games over his three seasons playing with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. As a result, it is possible the Packers will include some form of incentive in Watkins’ new contract.

The Packers’ primary receiving corps now consists of Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers for next season, but it is still extremely likely the team will look to add at least one more receiver in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. The only other depth pieces behind their core four wideouts are Juwann Winfree, Chris Blair and Rico Gafford — which is hardly a befitting set of weapons for a four-time NFL MVP.

