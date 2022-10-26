Packers ‘Actively’ Making Calls About Potential WR Trades: Report

More momentum is building for the Green Bay Packers to acquire a new wide receiver at next week’s NFL trade deadline after a new insider report claims they are “actively calling” about a specific group of pass-catchers.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers have been making calls around the league about the possibility of trading for a new wideout as the veteran injuries continue to pile up on their roster. Per Schultz’s sources, they are specifically targeting receivers that are still on their original rookie contract (i.e. affordable).

“[The] #Packers have been actively calling around the league to trade for a WR, sources tell @TheScore,” Schultz tweeted on October 25. “Randall Cobb is on IR, Christian Watson has battled a hamstring and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated last week. I’m told GB’s hope is to find someone still on a rookie deal.”

Teams will have until the 2022 NFL trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday, November 1, to make any deals.

Packers’ Wide Receiver Injuries Continue to Pile Up

The Packers are in a dire spot with their receiving corps heading toward their Week 8 prime-time matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Randall Cobb is stuck on injured reserve for at least another three games, while Allen Lazard was spotted in a sling to start the week after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Rookie Christian Watson has also missed two straight games with recurring hamstring injuries and has the team considering an IR stint for him as well.

Without reinforcements, the Packers would be left with Sammy Watkins — who was just activated from injured reserve last week — as their only true veteran in the rotation and would have to demand greater contributions from Amari Rodgers and rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. That’s a major gamble to make with a 3-4 record.

The Packers have a limited set of options for fixing the problem internally, but there are a few things they could do for immediate patchwork. One option would be signing up Juwann Winfree from the practice squad, as he is no longer eligible to be promoted on a game-by-game basis after they burned all three of his allotted elevations. They could also consider Travis Fulgham or newcomer Kawaan Baker for temporary call-ups.

Unfortunately, a handful of practice-squad receivers are unlikely to correct the issue of “mental mistakes” that Aaron Rodgers has harped on these past few weeks. The four-time MVP needs someone more proven to catch his passes, and while the Packers have a history of resisting receiver trades, it could make sense for the now and the future if they find someone on a rookie deal who can become a building block for them.

Which Receivers Could Packers Target for a Trade?

The Packers might have a tough time finding a team willing to move on from a quality receiver on a rookie contract, or at least at a price that they deem to be worthwhile. If they are going to make calls, though, there are a few names they should check on.

The first one would be Chase Claypool, who is currently the No. 3 guy in Pittsburgh’s rotation behind newly extended Diontae Johnson and standout rookie George Pickens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on October 23 that the Steelers have been getting calls about Claypool’s availability; although, he added they are not expected to move him at this time. Rapoport also noted that Denver’s Jerry Jeudy has also been “the center of calls” as he has struggled to live up to his first-round potential.

It could also be worth the while for the Packers to reach out to the New York Jets to determine Elijah Moore’s availability. Moore has requested a trade due to frustrations with his role and usage, according to NFL Network, and did not play for the Jets in their Week 7 win over the Broncos. Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season working primarily with a rookie quarterback. In the hands of Aaron Rodgers, Moore would have a chance to truly thrive.

Lastly, the Packers could call the Indianapolis Colts about the availability of top wideout Michael Pittman Jr. While it seems extremely unlikely that Pittman — who was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 — would be made available for a trade, the Colts are in a bad way after benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and could be eyeing another full-steam rebuild. If that’s the case, they might not be interested in devoting a big chunk of their future cap space to extending Pittman when his rookie contract expires after 2023 and could instead turn their attention to getting a premium draft pick for him.