Packers Fans React to Disappointing Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have been notorious for not making splash moves under general manager Brian Gutekunst and his predecessor, Ted Thompson. That was the case once again during the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and Packers fans were less than pleased.

After their fourth straight loss, the Packers had shown clear needs for a number of positions, most notably wide receiver. After rookie Christian Watson went down with a concussion on Sunday Night Football, the Packers had just four healthy wide receivers for the remainder of their game against the Buffalo Bills.

With so many injuries at the position throughout the year, Packers fans were hoping for a wide receiver at the trade deadline. Instead, the Packers didn’t make a single move, and fans and analysts let their voices be heard on Twitter after the deadline passed.

“Green Bay may want to petition the league office to extend the deadline,” Brad Evans with Bally Sports said.

“The trade deadline is fun for literally everyone except Packers fans” Annie Agar tweeted.

“i’m taking a vacation during the trade deadline next year somewhere that i am off grid. between no packers news and the fan base ready to kill each other over trades, i need a break lmao,” one Packers fan shared.

“In reality, the Packers aren’t good enough to be a buyer but not bad enough to be a seller (we don’t have assets to sell anyway), so us being quite doesn’t surprise me at all,” another fan tweeted.

Who Were the Packers Interested In Trading For?

Even if they didn’t end up making a move, it sounds like the Packers were making plenty of call for players who could have potentially been available.

NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that the Packers had been in talks to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Instead, the Chicago Bears came in at the last minute to swoop up the young wideout, reportedly giving the Steelers a second-round pick.

That wasn’t the only wide receiver the Packers had made calls about. The team had reportedly expressed interest in veteran receiver A.J. Green, who is currently on the Arizona Cardinals. The seven-time Pro Bowler had a solid 2021 season, but took a backseat in Arizona’s offense this season on the final year of his deal.

One of the bigger names linked to the Packers was Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was a trade candidate for numerous teams. However, no team was able to work out a deal for Cooks, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport.

“No trade for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks, source said. There were talks. But nothing came of it,” Rapaport tweeted.

Divisional Rivals Make Trades

To add salt to the wound for some Packers fans, the rest of the NFC North was busy at the trade deadline.

Along with the Bears trading for Claypool, they also shipped off veterans Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens respectively. The moves gave the Bears more draft assets for the future, while also giving quarterback Justin Fields a new weapon to throw to.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions reportedly sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, along with the two teams trading draft compensation. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared the news early in the afternoon before the deadline.

Packers fans might have expected nothing to get done on their end, but the fact that all three divisional rivals were active rubbed some fans the wrong way.