Packers Hosting Workout for Athletic Young Wide Receiver

With injuries piling up, particularly at the wide receiver position, the Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence and bringing in free agents for workouts to try and add some talent to the roster.

The Packers are dealing with numerous injuries at wide receiver. Sammy Watkins is still on injured reserve, while rookie Christian Watson was inactive for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Things took an even worse turn when Randall Cobb exited the game against the New York Jets and was carted off of the field with an ankle injury.

With all of those injuries, the Packers are preparing to host a workout for undrafted free agent wide receiver Ty Fryfogle on Tuesday, October 18, according to Mike Garafolo with NFL Network.

The #Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the #Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2022

Assuming that Cobb, Watson, and Watkins can’t play next week against the Washington Commanders, the Packers are going to simply need bodies at wide receiver, so Fryfogle has a real shot at making the roster or practice squad.

Who is Ty Fryfogle?

He may not be the most recognizable name, but Ty Fryfogle will be remembered fondly by Indiana Hoosiers alumni and football fans.

Coming out of high school in Mississippi, Fryfogle was only a 3-star recruit and an under-the-radar player. He only had three offers from major programs, including Idaho and Ole Miss, but decided to move to the midwest to play for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers.

After playing just one game as a freshman, Fryfogle went on to play a significant role in Indiana’s offense from 2018 through 2021. Over his college career, he caught 158 passes for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fryfogle’s best season came in 2020, helping the Hoosiers have one of their best seasons in program history, going 6-2 with an unprecedented 6-1 conference record. He caught 37 passes in those eight games for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

At 6’1″ and 204 pounds, Fryfogle has good size and athleticism at the wide receiver position. However, after a major drop-off in production from 2020 to 2021, the Indiana prospect went undrafted before being picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as a UDFA.

Fryfogle was cut from the training camp roster due to a hamstring injury, but his NFL hopes have been rekindled with a workout in Green Bay. If he impresses in his workout, there’s a chance he could land on the Packers practice squad.

Who Else Can Step Up at Wide Receiver?

With all of the injuries at receiver, the Packers have few options for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. That means that two players in particular are going to have to step up in a big way.

Allen Lazard has been the team’s top receiver on the depth chart, and he’ll need to keep producing like one. He’s caught 20 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, but he may end up seeing even more targets next week.

Rookie Romeo Doubs is starting to really come into his own, and the targets should be coming his way more frequently as he gets comfortable within the offense. He’s already caught 26 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Rodgers will have no choice but to target the rookie next week if the rest of his options aren’t healthy.

Outside of those two, it could be players like Amari Rodgers or Juwann Winfree who will have to see the field on Sunday.