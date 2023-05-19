Packers Projected to Trade for $43 Million Wide Receiver

If the Green Bay Packers want to set Jordan Love up for success right away in 2023, then general manager Brian Gutekunst could make a big splash by trading for an established veteran wide receiver.

With Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York, the Packers lack an established veteran to contribute on the field while being a mentor for the team’s younger wideouts. However, Gary Davenport with Bleacher Report believes that the Packers could rectify that by making a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for veteran receiver Tyler Boyd.

“With Higgins and Chase on the roster, Boyd has been relegated to third-wheel status in the Cincinnati passing attack,” Davenport wrote. “But Boyd is just 28 and has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his NFL resume. On a wideout-starved team like the Houston Texans or Green Bay Packers, another 1,000-yard campaign would be a real possibility.”

Davenport also named the Packers as a top suitor for Chris Godwin, who could be a valuable trade asset for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they enter a rebuild in the post-Tom Brady era.

Why a Trade Makes Sense for the Packers

While trade rumors and proposals don’t always seem like logical fits for the Packers, one for Boyd could actually be mutually beneficial for both teams.

The Bengals already have one of the most dynamic wide receiver duos in the NFL with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, forcing Boyd to take on a lesser role within the offense. However, with the 28-year-old on the final year of his deal, Boyd has openly admitted that he’s unsure what his future holds in Cincinnati.

For the Packers, Boyd fits exactly the kind of role that the team needs. Along with an ideal frame for Matt LaFleur’s offense at 6’2″ and 203 pounds, Boyd has seven NFL seasons already under his belt, allowing him to be a legitimate mentor for the team’s young wide receivers.

With a manageable $10 million cap hit for 2023, Boyd could be a realistic option for the Packers. They would need to trade away a similar contract to clear some cap space, potentially someone like Darnell Savage who has been linked in trade rumors before. However, a move like that could allow the Bengals to recoup some assets before Boyd is a free agent in 2024 while giving the Packers an established weapon for Love.

The Packers May Not Be Interested in Trading

Despite the benefits of a trade for Boyd, the Packers may not be as eager to trade for a veteran wide receiver as fans are.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about the team’s plan of surrounding Love with rookie and second-year weapons at wide receiver and tight end. The Packers GM explained that the idea is for Love and his weapons to grow together and develop beyond just the 2023 season.

The Packers had a similar strategy early in Aaron Rodgers’ career, and the result was a Super Bowl just a few years into the future Hall of Famer taking over as the starting quarterback. Based on Gutekunst’s post-draft comments, it seems like the Packers are confident that they can put Love in a similar situation now that he’s taking over as the full-time starter.