Packers 2022 UDFA Tracker: Two More Rookie WRs Signed to Deals

Getty Keke Chism #6 of the Missouri Tigers catches a pass over LaDarrius Bishop #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Green Bay Packers added 11 new rookies — including three wide receivers — to their roster for next season during the 2022 NFL draft, but there are more first-year guys on the way with the UDFA signing spree officially underway.

The Packers had 15 spots available on their 90-man offseason roster coming out of the draft but filled more than a third of them within an hour after the seventh round ended. While many of the signings will be depth pieces or training-camp bodies, the team has found diamonds in the rough before and is dealing with an unusual deep 2022 class.

Here are the undrafted free agents the Packers are signing:

Keke Chism, WR, Missouri

Anthony Turner, WR, Grand View

Cole Schneider, OG, UCF

Caleb Jones, OT, Indiana

Chauncey Manac, DE, Lousiana

Glen Logan, DT, LSU

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Akial Byers, DT, Missouri

George Moore, OL, Oregon

Raleigh Texada, CB, Baylor

B.J. Baylor, RB, Oregon State

Hauati Pututau, OLB/DL, Utah

