Packers 2022 UDFA Tracker: Two More Rookie WRs Signed to Deals

The Green Bay Packers added 11 new rookies — including three wide receivers — to their roster for next season during the 2022 NFL draft, but there are more first-year guys on the way with the UDFA signing spree officially underway.

The Packers had 15 spots available on their 90-man offseason roster coming out of the draft but filled more than a third of them within an hour after the seventh round ended. While many of the signings will be depth pieces or training-camp bodies, the team has found diamonds in the rough before and is dealing with an unusual deep 2022 class.

Here are the undrafted free agents the Packers are signing:

Keke Chism, WR, Missouri

Missouri WR Keke Chism is signing as an UDFA with the #Packers, per source. Big, physical wideout with ball skills who can really run. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 1, 2022

Anthony Turner, WR, Grand View

Cole Schneider, OG, UCF

Cole Schneider to the Green Bay Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Caleb Jones, OT, Indiana

Indiana's Caleb Jones to the Green Bay Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Chauncey Manac, DE, Lousiana

Louisiana defensive end Chauncey Manac to the Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Glen Logan, DT, LSU

I’m told LSU DT Glen Logan is signing a UDFA deal with the Packers. — zachary jacobson (@itszacharyj) April 30, 2022

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Iowa RB Tyler Goodson to the #Packers. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 30, 2022

Akial Byers, DT, Missouri

#Packers have signed Missouri DT Akial Byers as a UDFA, according to a source. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 30, 2022

George Moore, OL, Oregon

The Packers signed Oregon OL George Moore to a UDFA deal, according to a league source. — zachary jacobson (@itszacharyj) April 30, 2022

Raleigh Texada, CB, Baylor

#Packers signed Baylor CB Raleigh Texada, per source. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 1, 2022

B.J. Baylor, RB, Oregon State

B.J. Baylor to the Green Bay Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

Hauati Pututau, OLB/DL, Utah