Packers 2022 UDFA Tracker: Two More Rookie WRs Signed to Deals

The Green Bay Packers added 11 new rookies — including three wide receivers — to their roster for next season during the 2022 NFL draft, but there are more first-year guys on the way with the UDFA signing spree officially underway.
The Packers had 15 spots available on their 90-man offseason roster coming out of the draft but filled more than a third of them within an hour after the seventh round ended. While many of the signings will be depth pieces or training-camp bodies, the team has found diamonds in the rough before and is dealing with an unusual deep 2022 class.
Here are the undrafted free agents the Packers are signing:
Keke Chism, WR, Missouri
Anthony Turner, WR, Grand View
Cole Schneider, OG, UCF
Caleb Jones, OT, Indiana
Chauncey Manac, DE, Lousiana
Glen Logan, DT, LSU
Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
Akial Byers, DT, Missouri
George Moore, OL, Oregon
Raleigh Texada, CB, Baylor
B.J. Baylor, RB, Oregon State
Hauati Pututau, OLB/DL, Utah
Comment Here
Subscribe
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Packers
Loading more stories