Packers Ink Elite Safety to Massive 4-Year Deal, Fill Hole in Secondary

It took only a few hours after the opening of the NFL’s legal tampering period for the Green Bay Packers to secure one of the best safeties in free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported via X on Monday, March 11 that the Packers have agreed in principle to a four-year deal with former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney.

“More Packers moves: Free-agent safety Xavier McKinney is signing a four-year, $68 million deal — a $17 million per year average — with the Green Bay Packers,” Schefter wrote. “Agent David Mulugheta confirmed the deal.”

The contract will not finalize until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

McKinney was among the best safeties in the NFL last season per advanced metrics provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF), which graded him out at 87.8 overall on a scale of 100. McKinney was a solid run defender from the defensive backfield and elite in coverage, per PFF.

