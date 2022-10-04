Packers Considering Benching Starter, Per Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers are still trying to figure out their identity on offense. While they have slowly gotten key contributors back into the starting lineup, especially on the offensive line, that has led to conversations about which players will need to be benched to keep the best 11 players on the field.

Coming back from a torn ACL last season, right tackle Elgton Jenkins hasn’t looked like his former self just yet. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Jenkins gave up a team-high three pressures and a sack in the overtime win against the New England Patriots.

That has led to questions about kicking Jenkins inside to guard while he gets his feet back under him. By kicking in Jenkins and bringing Yosh Nijman back into the starting lineup at right tackle, that would leave Royce Newman as the odd man out.

Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed in Monday’s press conference that the team has considered moving Nijman to right tackle, according to Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company.

“That is something we have definitely talked about,” LaFleur said about moving Nijman to tackle. “We’ll do the best job we can, in terms of repping these guys throughout the course of the week and practice. That’s definitely been something we’ve talked about and haven’t made a decision on that yet.”

If the Packers roll with that strategy, someone is going to have to be benched, and that player is likely going to be Newman.

Has Yosh Nijman Played Right Tackle?

Nijman has done an admirable job of stepping in at left tackle after both David Bakhtiari and Jenkins missed the majority of the 2021 season with knee injuries. However, with Bakhtiari and Jenkins both out on the field, it could be time for Nijman to play on the other side of the offensive line.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Nijman has very little experience at right tackle at the pro level. His only logged snaps at the position came in a single preseason game back in 2021, although the Packers did have the former undrafted free agent practice at right tackle this offseason.

The good news is that Niman does have significant experience at right tackle at the college level. In his final season with the Virginia Tech Hokies, Nijman started 10 games at the position.

It’s easier said than done to move an offensive lineman to a different position. However, if Nijman can show that he’s capable of playing on the right side of the line, it could give the Packers a real opportunity to get their best five offensive linemen out on the field at the same time.

Will Nijman Be Able to Play in Week 5?

The Packers suffered a late scare prepping for last Sunday’s game against the Patriots. While Bakthiari was off of the injury report and expected to play, Nijman was a late addition the night before when he was added as questionable with an illness.

Fortunately, Nijman was still able to play, but only played sparingly with Bakhtiari taking back over at the left tackle position. It’s unclear if Bakthiari was just determined to play more than he did in Week 3, or if Nijman’s illness was keeping him from playing more.

Regardless, Packers fans will be keeping a close eye on the injury report to see if Nijman is healthy enough to be a full participant at practice, especially if the team plans on giving him reps at right tackle.