Packers Rework All-Pro’s Deal To Help Sign Aaron Jones: Report

The Green Bay Packers are restructuring another veteran player’s contract to help them re-sign star running back Aaron Jones for 2021.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers are reworking their contract with All-Pro outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, converting his $9.76 of his base salary and his $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to create $7.33 million in 2021 cap space.

Restructuring Smith’s deal should help the Packers offset some of the new cost associated with signing Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones is due to earn $20 million over his first two years — or about the cost of placing two franchise tags on the prolific running back.

Smith’s restructured deal will also increase his overall cap hit for the 2022 season from a little more than $20 million to $27.88 million, which could become problematic with him due to become a free agent in 2023.

Smith is the fifth Packers veteran to have his contract restructured this offseason, joining a running list of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari ($8.54 million in cap savings), safety Adrian Amos ($750,000), outside linebacker Preston Smith ($7.25 million) and right tackle/guard Billy Turner (at least $500,000, full figures unknown).

The Packers have now restructured the deals for all four of their high-profile free-agent signings from the 2019 offseason with the Smiths, Amos and Turner.

