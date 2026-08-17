Looking Back at Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Remember the Titans’ Performance After Her Death at 36

In 2000, Hayden Panettiere put on a memorable performance in the popular movie, “Remember the Titans.”

The actress played Sheryl Yoast, the enthusiastic, football-loving young daughter of assistant coach Bill Yoast.

“People say that it can’t work, black and white; well, here we make it work, every day,” her character famously said at the end of the movie. “We have our disagreements, of course, but before we reach for hate, always, always, we remember the Titans.

Following Panettiere’s death at the age of 36, many paid tribute to the actress, specifically referencing this iconic performance in one of the most famous sports movies of all time.

NFL World Pays Tribute To Hayden Panettiere

“I cannot believe Hayden Panettiere has passed away. RIP Hayden: you were such a magnetic talent. I’ll never forget the amazing role you played in Remember the Titans,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz posted on X. “Only 36 years old, Hayden Panettiere made a lasting impact on me because of the unforgettable performance she had in Remember the Titans as coach’s daughter. My favorite scene from my all-time favorite movie. RIP Hayden: I will be praying for you and your family.”

“RIP Hayden Panettiere ! Will always remember how memorable she was in the beginning of her acting career in Remember the Titans. Gone way too soon,” sportscaster Chris Williamson wrote.

“RIP Hayden Panettiere For me, she’ll always be Coach Yoast’s daughter in Remember The Titans But real life isn’t a movie. Heartbreaking to hear/read about all the things she dealt with in her life,” one person commented.

“For me first seeing Hayden Panettiere as the kid in Remember The Titans I always thought she was the North Star for her Father. She reminded him there was no place for racism in football, then starring as the indestructible cheerleader in Heroes…this was rough…RIP Hayden,” another person said.

Hayden Panettiere Reflected On Her ‘Remember The Titans’ Role

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During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2023, she reflected on her acting career, saying that her favorite movie she starred in was “Remember the Titans.”

“This movie was my favorite movie to film, what an incredible time in my life,” Panettiere said. “That’s just pure me that look. That is like from, oh my gosh — I mean, I was 10 years old. I had such cute boys around me, I was surrounded by the cutest boys. Kate Bosworth was like my big sister, was close to everyone.”

“I mean, you have no idea how many times in my life I have wished and prayed — if I had wished to go back to any time in my life, it would be going back to Remember the Titans,” she added.

Along with Panettiere, the cast included Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Hurst, and so many more.

“At the time, I had no idea that I was working with Denzel Washington, one of the best actors of all time, that Ryan Gosling was going to become Ryan Gosling, that Ethan Suplee was going to become Ethan Suplee, that Donald Faison was going to be Donald Faison, that Kate Bosworth was going to become who she became. I mean, there were so many stars made. Made from this movie,” Panettiere said. ”

They went off and just had incredible, have incredible, careers that I see all the time, and I still, whenever I see them, I still expect them to treat me like I’m the 10-year-old, like, still love on me like they did when I was 10 years old.”