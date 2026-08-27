Proposed NBA Trade Lands Miami Heat 20 PPG Star Playmaker Next to Giannis

There is officially very little left to criticize about the Miami Heat roster, which added another potentially impactful player Thursday afternoon.

The Heat welcomed veteran big man Nick Richards to strengthen the team’s frontcourt depth behind star center Bam Adebayo. The Richards signing comes just days after the Heat signed veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson to a two year contract worth a little north of $11 million.

But there is one more area the Heat has to address sooner than later, if not now then before next season’s trade deadline. Miami needs to add a quality playmaker to help generate scoring opportunities for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Hypothetical Trade: Miami Heat Lands Star Playmaker from Memphis

Getty MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 29: Ty Jerome #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks at a news conference during the Memphis Grizzlies Media Day at FedExForum on September 29, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

It is September, which means that there are very few remaining options on the free agent market. Instead, the Heat should turn to the trade market to explore a potential upgrade as the team’s backcourt table-setter.

One player who hasn’t been mentioned much this offseason is veteran guard Ty Jerome, the 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies guard who could be poised to find a new home as the Grizzlies look to accelerate their rebuild around their top 2026 draft choice, Cameron Boozer.

Jerome signed a multi-year contract with the Grizzlies last offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Could the Heat hammer out a trade for Jerome? Here is a proposed framework that could land the sharpshooting guard in Miami

Heat receives: Ty Jerome

Grizzlies receive: Nikola Jokic and a 2027 second round pick

Would Memphis Do the Trade?

The Grizzlies are constructing their roster to contend in the future; Jerome doesn’t seem to fit that timeline on paper given his age and years in the NBA.

But Memphis did commit to Jerome just last offseason by bringing him in as a free agent. Would Jovic and a second round pick in next year’s draft convince the Grizzlies to pull the trigger? After all, Jovic is only 23 — he would slot cleanly into Memphis’ rebuild — and full of potential, as he has displayed this offseason playing in this year’s FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Memphis might hesitate because of Jovic’s rather hefty contract; Jovic is owed north of $60 million over the next four seasons. That is not a steep price to pay for a young, rising star. But Jovic has yet to fully demonstrate he is just that.

If the Grizzlies are willing to do business, the Heat would get its hands on a high-level playmaker. Jerome, who was limited to just 15 games last season with a calf injury, averaged nearly 20 points and six assists while shooting 42 percent from the 3-point line. Those are big numbers, but the small sample is an obvious caveat.

In the previous season, Jerome was one of the best sixth men in the league, averaging better than 12 points per game while shooting close to 44 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 70 games, too.

If the Heat landed Jerome, he would probably play starter’s minutes given he has the scoring ability and playmaking the Heat need out of the backcourt.