Heat Face Competition for Coveted Reunion Target Amid New Report

The Miami Heat could turn to a familiar face to address their early-season struggles. But they aren’t the only team interested in Gabe Vincent.

The former Heat guard has emerged as a potential free-agent target for Miami, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. However, the Sacramento Kings have already extended an offer to Vincent, creating an obstacle for a possible reunion.

Fischer reported during Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook that Miami has been monitoring Vincent and Kevin Porter Jr. as potential backcourt reinforcements.

The Heat entered Friday at 5-6, an underwhelming start for a team that acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo to pursue another NBA championship.

Fischer believes Miami’s problems extend beyond its guard rotation.

“The Heat are still below .500,” Fischer said. “They are clearly an unfinished product.”

Kings Make Gabe Vincent Offer Amid Heat Interest

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Sacramento has a standing contract offer for Vincent.

The Kings hope to convince the 30-year-old guard, who grew up in nearby Stockton, California, to join their struggling roster.

Vincent has also held discussions with Sacramento officials, according to Stein.

The Kings entered Friday at 1-10 and need additional backcourt help after losing Ben Simmons to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Vincent has been selective about his next destination.

He previously declined a non-guaranteed training camp offer from the New York Knicks, choosing to wait for a more secure opportunity.

Miami could offer something Sacramento cannot: familiarity with a system in which Vincent enjoyed his greatest NBA success.

Vincent spent four seasons with the Heat, emerging as a dependable rotation player during their run to the 2023 NBA Finals.

He averaged 12.7 points during that postseason, starting 22 playoff games before signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His production has since declined.

Vincent averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in 53 games split between the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.

Miami’s Defensive Struggles Could Influence Free-Agent Decision

Fischer questioned whether Porter would address Miami’s biggest weakness.

The Heat have ranked among the NBA’s bottom 10 in defensive rating, an unusual position for a team coached by Erik Spoelstra.

Even with established defenders Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell, Miami has struggled to build a consistent defensive identity.

“Miami has not figured it out,” Fischer said.

Porter offers offensive upside, particularly because of his previous success alongside Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

Fischer noted that the Bucks posted a plus-21.3 net rating when Porter and Antetokounmpo shared the floor for more than 250 minutes during the 2024-25 season.

Still, Fischer expressed skepticism about Porter’s defensive fit.

Vincent, meanwhile, offers familiarity with Spoelstra’s defensive demands and Miami’s organizational expectations.

The Heat have yet to make a reported formal offer to Vincent, and there is no indication that a signing is imminent.

But with Sacramento already pursuing him, Miami may not have the luxury of waiting indefinitely to decide whether a reunion makes sense.