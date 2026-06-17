2026 Ohio Derby Post Positions: Full Field, Odds

The road beyond the Triple Crown series continues on Saturday when a talented group of 3-year-olds lines up for the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown. The 1 1/8-mile test has attracted a field of 10 sophomores featuring proven graded stakes performers, Triple Crown veterans, and a handful of emerging contenders looking to make the jump into deeper waters.

With several runners exiting major spring races and others entering in improving form, the Ohio Derby shapes up as one of the most intriguing summer contests for the division.

Ohio Derby Field and Post Positions

Here is the complete field for the Ohio Derby with morning-line odds:

Post Horse Odds 1 Chad Allan 6-1 2 Robusta 20-1 3 Chip Honcho 3-1 4 Trendsetter 5-1 5 Ocelli 9-2 6 Zihnal 30-1 7 Bull By The Horns 12-1 8 Desert Gate 5-2 9 Jupiter 30-1 10 Albus 10-1

Desert Gate Brings Winning Momentum to Ohio

Much of the attention will center on Desert Gate, who arrives as one of the hottest horses in the field. Since the addition of blinkers earlier this season, the Bob Baffert trainee has taken a significant step forward, rattling off consecutive victories while displaying both speed and versatility.

The son of Omaha Beach has shown the ability to dictate terms on the front end, but he is not strictly a need-the-lead type. That tactical flexibility could prove valuable in a race where several rivals possess enough early speed to keep the pace honest. With Flavien Prat taking the call, Desert Gate enters as the horse everyone else must catch.

Among the most dangerous challengers is Chip Honcho, who exits a credible third-place finish in the Preakness Stakes (G1). Trainer Steve Asmussen has enjoyed success with horses progressing through the Triple Crown trail, and Chip Honcho appears capable of another forward move in his second start following a layoff.

The colt has consistently shown the ability to secure favorable positioning early, a trait that often proves critical in races at this distance. His runner-up finish in the Louisiana Derby earlier this year demonstrated that nine furlongs is well within his scope.

Albus and Ocelli Look for Rebounds

One of the more intriguing runners in the field is Albus, who stamped himself as a legitimate contender when capturing the Wood Memorial (G2) earlier this spring. The Yaupon colt failed to make an impact in the Kentucky Derby, but many talented horses have struggled in the chaos of the Run for the Roses before rebounding in subsequent starts.

Albus has reportedly trained forwardly since arriving for this assignment and could appreciate facing a smaller field than the one he encountered at Churchill Downs. If he reproduces his Wood Memorial effort, he should be a major factor turning for home.

Ocelli also exits Triple Crown competition after finishing fourth in the Preakness. That result may look better on paper than it appeared in real time, as the race flow favored horses with speed while closers found it difficult to make up meaningful ground.

The colt previously finished third in the Kentucky Derby and now returns to the 1 1/8-mile distance, a trip that could suit him better. With Tyler Gaffalione aboard, expect Ocelli to settle toward the back half of the field before launching his run approaching the far turn.

Live Longshots and Under-the-Radar Threats

Trendsetter enters off graded stakes appearances in both the Lexington and Peter Pan. The Ben Colebrook trainee possesses a strong late kick and would benefit if the leaders engage in a taxing early battle. A contested pace could allow him to unleash his best weapon in the final furlong.

Chad Allan has quietly progressed with every start since stretching out around two turns. The Union Rags colt draws the rail and should enjoy a ground-saving trip from off the pace. While this represents his graded stakes debut, his recent trajectory suggests he belongs in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Bull By The Horns will add blinkers after finishing sixth in the Preakness. The equipment change could sharpen his early focus and help him produce a stronger overall effort. If the adjustment yields improvement, he has the profile of a horse capable of outrunning his odds.

Others in the field, including Robusta, Zihnal, and Jupiter, face tougher assignments based on recent form but will attempt to take advantage of favorable race circumstances and a fresh opportunity against this group.

Ohio Derby Outlook and Selections

The Ohio Derby features a compelling mix of proven stakes performers and developing sophomores, but Desert Gate enters with the strongest combination of current form, tactical speed, and upside. His recent performances suggest he remains on an upward trajectory and may still have another step forward to offer.

Chip Honcho’s class and Preakness experience make him a serious threat, while Albus and Ocelli both have credentials that could put them squarely in the mix late.

According to Twinspires, here are the top picks:

Ohio Derby Selections

Desert Gate Albus Chip Honcho Ocelli

Suggested Wagers